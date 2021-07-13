Mumbai: Suniel Shetty was in headlines on Monday after reports suggest that BMC has sealed the building due to five cases of Coronavirus in that building -Prithvi Apartments. He took to social media to refute reports claiming that his building has been sealed by the BMC is misreporting and fake news.Also Read - Akshay Kumar Was Gareebon Ka Mithun Chakraborty, Not a Star: Abhijeet Bhattacharya | Exclusive

Sunil Shetty who resides in Prithvi Apartments in South Mumbai’s Altamount Road, tweeted claiming there is no “Delta Variant” in his building society. The actor said that while a notice has been put up on one wing, the entire building has not been sealed. “Wow! Must say that fake news spreads quicker than any virus. People, pls don’t spread panic. There’s NO Delta Variant’ in my building society. Just one COVID+ case & the patient is recuperating at Breach Candy hospital. The others are currently negative and self quarantined,” Suniel Shetty tweeted on Monday evening. Also Read - Mosagallu Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

“My building is safe and the family is fine. One wing has a notice up but NO T entire building sealed as being misreported. My mother, my wife Mana, #Aha n, #Athiya & my staff; as well as the entire Bldg are fine & thank U for you r good wishes. Sorry folks no #DELTA,” he mentioned in a separate tweet. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Trailer Out: John Abraham Wants To Rule Bombay But Emraan Hashmi Won't Stop Chasing Him

Read the actor’s tweets:

-With inputs from IANS