Did Suniel Shetty Confirm Athiya Shetty-K L Rahul's Wedding?: Athiya Shetty and K L Rahul are definitely one of the hottest young celeb couples. The duo's dating gossips to rumours over their soon-to-be announced wedding are always a hot topic. The couple has been making the headlines over their alleged wedding dates for quite sometime. Though Athiya and Rahul have neither confirmed nor reacted on the same, rumour mills have claimed that the love birds will soon tie the knot. Rahul is the skipper of Lucknow Super Giants and the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team. Athiya's father Suniel has been quite supportive about their relationship and never hesitates to answer questions about the same during media interactions. The 90s action-star often drops cute comments on Athiya and Rahul's pictures on social media as well.

Suniel Reacts to Athiya Shetty-K L Rahul Wedding Rumours

Suniel responded to all the gossips and rumours over Athiya and Rahul's wedding bells. The actor stated, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?" He further pointed out, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki… Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul's calender, there's only 1-2 day break, a wedding cannot happen in such short time. The wedding will be planned when there's time)."

Athiya is Suniel and Mana Shetty's elder daughter. Suniel's younger son Ahaan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap opposite Tara Sutaria.

