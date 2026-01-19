Suniel Shetty hails Ranveer Singh as ‘100 Out of 10’ in Dhurandhar, praises his restrained performance

Even before audiences could fully move on from the massive buzz around Dhurandhar, the makers had already promised more. The sequel is set to go deeper into Ranveer Singh’s past, tracing his character’s rise in Pakistan’s underworld, while also unpacking Akshaye Khanna’s story through flashbacks. Adding to the excitement, R Madhavan is expected to step into a commanding role in the second instalment.

Now, there’s another big update for fans. As per the latest reports, the much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2 will be attached to Border 2, which hits theatres on January 23. Ahead of the teaser launch, Border actor Suniel Shetty, who will make a cameo in Border 2 alongside his son Ahan Shetty, has shared his thoughts on Dhurandhar and its leading men.

What impressed Suniel Shetty about Dhurandhar?

In a conversation with NDTV, Suniel Shetty praised director Aditya Dhar for rethinking how stories are told in theatres today. Applauding the film’s length and structure, he said, “He realised that people are used to OTT, so he said, you want OTT? I’ll give it to you on a larger screen. I’ll give you four hours on the big screen, and people lapped it up.”

According to Suniel, this bold approach worked in the film’s favour, drawing audiences in and keeping them hooked throughout.

How did Suniel rate Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh?

Suniel had glowing words for the entire cast, especially Akshaye Khanna. “The performances are outstanding. Akshaye Khanna is ten on ten. He is a fantastic actor,” he said.

But it was Ranveer Singh who completely won him over. Speaking about Ranveer’s performance as Hamza, Suniel declared, “Ranveer Singh is 100 out of 10. It is Ranveer Singh all the way.”

Why did Ranveer’s performance stand out?

Explaining what made Ranveer’s act special, Suniel pointed out how restraint became the actor’s biggest strength. “Akshaye is brilliant, but Ranveer was restrained. He held back, and that’s the most difficult thing to do,” he said.

He added that playing loud patriotism is easier, but portraying silent longing is far more challenging. “Showing jingoism as a hero is easy and the audience believes it. But sitting back in another country, yearning for your motherland and wanting to do something, that’s very tough.”

What can fans expect from Dhurandhar 2?

Clearly excited about the sequel, Suniel said, “I can only imagine him in Dhurandhar 2. Legendary. Legendary. Hats off to the kid. Phenomenal.” With higher stakes, deeper backstories and powerful performances promised, expectations are already sky-high.

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, where it will clash with Rocking Star Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, setting the stage for a major box-office face-off.