While the third film of the franchise is in line, Priyadarshan-directorial Hera Pheri, starring actors Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal has completed two decades last month. Yes, the film that saw action heroes Suniel and Akshay, ditch their robust side to play a soft and comical role is already two decades old and fans can't wait for Hera Pheri 3 to be out already.

In an interview with IMDb, Suniel shared some unknown facts from the sets as he marked the 20 years celebrations. He shared, "I don't know how the film was made, it just happened. We arrived on the sets every morning, the costumes were basically just stretched and given to us, not even ironed. The director would ask us to sleep in the afternoon on paper, so we used to sleep on newspapers. He (Priyadarshan) said I don't want you to be comfortable. When you get up, you should have rested, but stay uncomfortable. So, we wore no makeup, nothing. Akshay Kumar, me and Paresh ji were constantly together, constantly rehearsing our lines, constantly improvising and Priyan sir is one man who knows when to say cut."

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri was released in 2000. The story was adapted from the 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking which was based on the 1971 television film See The Man Run. The film produced a sequel, Phir Hera Pheri in 2006. It was inspired by Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and the plot of the circus was taken from the Charlie Chaplin film The Circus.

Actor Suniel Shetty has confirmed that the third part of the Hera Pheri franchise is very much in the works and will be happening with the same main cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. While speaking to TOI recently, Suniel was asked if he is open to the idea of a reboot of Hera Pheri and the actor said, "Of course! Absolutely! Because Babu Bhai, Shyam, Raju can have a problem any time of their life whatever age it may be. The thing is I think we understand cinema more, probably better actors even today and also we are very good friends you know. We have a lot of respect for each other and so I think it works like magic and I am looking forward to it. It will happen and whenever it does I know it will happen". On 20 years of Hera Pheri last month, Suniel took to social media to share the stills from the cult comedy and thanked fans for the love that continues to pour.