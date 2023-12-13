Home

Suniel Shetty Says ‘It Hurts 100 Times More’ When KL Rahul is Trolled For World Cup Loss, Read on

Suneil Shetty has recently opened up on how he feels about his son-in-law KL Rahul getting targeted and trolled. India on November 19, 2023, lost the ICC world cup against Australia.

It has been a while since India suffered a defeat in the ICC World Cup against Australia. Despite the passage of days, Indian team players continue to face backlash for the World Cup loss. One of those players is Suniel Shetty‘s son-in-law, KL Rahul, criticized for his fielding during the final match. In a recent interview with ANI, Shetty expressed his feelings about how he perceives the online trolling targeting his son-in-law, cricketer KL Rahul, and discussed the impact of these trolls on him.

During the conversation, Suniel recalled how KL Rahul would advise him not to pay attention to the negativity, assuring that his performance on the field would provide a fitting reply to the trolls. “The faith of the people in him, the selectors, the faith of the captain, it said it all. It hurts me 100 times more than it would hurt Rahul or Athiya,” Suniel said.

Suniel Shetty reminisced about the occasion when his daughter, Athiya Shetty, introduced him to KL Rahul. In the same context, the actor drew a parallel between that moment and his initial experience on camera.

“I was petrified on my first day on a film set and almost never showed up. 30 years later, I still felt nervous on my first day of filming with the great Rajinikanth sir. At home, I felt jittery when Athiya was bringing Rahul over to meet us as a family for the first time,” the actor said.

The Hera Pheri fame also revealed that he is an extremely superstitious man when it comes to India playing on the field. The actor mentioned that on the day of the World Cup, he spent his entire day glued to the TV screen, with his wife Mana Shetty by his side. Suniel said that he sat on the floor and watched all the matches.

Meanwhile, in another interview with ETimes, the actor mentioned that he gets extremely anxious when KL Rahul steps on the field. The actor said, “I am anxious whenever he is playing. It’s my child playing. I always wish well for him. Looking at his eyes, I have started empathizing and appreciating every cricketer.

