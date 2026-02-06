Suniel Shetty shuts down rumours about son Ahan Shetty’s entourage costs, says ‘If the producer can show me biill then…’

Home

Suniel Shetty dismisses rumours about son Ahan Shetty’s entourage costs. Read what he said

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, rumours travel faster than facts, especially when star kids are in focus. One such similar case happened with Ahan Shetty, son of the celebrated actor Suniel Shetty. Recently, the actor himself was at the centre of speculation regarding his alleged high entourage costs. As per the rumours, the expenses even impacted the progress of his film Sanki. Addressing these rumours heads on, Suniel Shetty has defended his son and broken his silence on the same.

Suniel Shetty Reacts to Rumours

Bollywood actor Ahan Shetty made his debut with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tadap in 2021. His next film, Sanki, also backed by Sajid, was later put on hold. Reports at the time claimed that the producer had second thoughts about the project, allegedly due to Ahan’s high entourage costs.

Addressing the controversy, Suniel Shetty dismissed these rumours and said, “Ahan has never gone overboard with his entourage. These are all rumours. This gossip was circulated as per the producer’s convenience. If the producer says that he can show a bill, then I will see. There the father steps in and will step in, very, very clearly. Don’t spread lies to hide your weaknesses, because it’s not fair on Ahan.”

‘Ahan Is Very Careful’

Emphasising that the reports were baseless, Suniel cited his own example and added, “Ahan is very, very careful with his entourage. And if it’s his entourage, he will pay for it. He is aware of that. When Suniel Shetty takes his food and water from home… my staff has been told that if you are eating the unit’s food then it’s fine, but if you want to order from outside, put the bill under my name and not the producer. My staff can’t dare to do otherwise, so Ahan’s staff would definitely not do it. And Ahan has just arrived; this is his time to settle into the industry, so there are no tantrums. Ho hi nahi sakta (it’s not possible).”

About The Rumours

In 2024, a report suggested that Sajid Nadiadwala had put Sanki on hold due to the actor’s alleged entourage expenses. The report claimed that although the producer managed to sell the digital rights through a bulk deal with Amazon Prime Video, the returns from satellite and digital rights were lower than expected. It further stated that Sajid grew concerned after reviewing the entourage costs billed to the production, which allegedly led him to reconsider the project.

Recent Comeback

Recently, Ahan also shared that he was not allowed to sign any other films for four years due to his contract with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment after Tadap. He also expressed that he lost his confidence during that phase. The actor recently made his comeback with Border 2. Helmed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol and Diljit Dosanjh.

