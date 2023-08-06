Suniel Shetty Speaks About Sushant Singh Rajput And Nitin Desai’s Death: ‘We Should Always Reach Out’

Home

Suniel Shetty recently spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput and Nitin Desai's death and the importance of reaching out.

Suniel Shetty Speaks About Sushant Singh Rajput And Nitin Desai’s Death: Suniel Shetty is known for her views on Bollywood, nepotism, health and fitness. The actor has been vocal and upfront over the boycott Bollywood trend and even raised the issue in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Suniel often speaks his mind during interviews and public events in an honest yet dignified manner. As one of the fittest actors of Bollywood, Suniel has come a long way. At times he has also defended the criticism over Bollywood being partial to outsiders. The Dharavi actor recently expressed grief over the death of art director Nitin Desai. He also spoke about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

SUNIEL SHETTY SPEAKS ABOUT SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT DEATH

Suniel, in an interaction with Free Press Journal said, “This is a loss of the most talented art director (Nitin Desai) and one of the most humble art directors and one of the finest. What was that one thing that broke him to succumb to this, is the most important question? It’s said, ‘God always wants the good ones with him’ Does he need them? I don’t know… My heartfelt condolences.” While stressing on the importance of reaching out, Suniel remembered Sushant. He opined, “A wonderful child. He achieved so much in his life. And then God takes him away… What was the moment when he did what he did? You feel for his parents, his family. Reaching out is important. If we know someone and if at all we know he /she is going through any sort of stress, we should reach out to them. We should be constantly calling out and keep inquiring about their well-being.”

The actor was recently seen in the Amazon Mini TV series Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega. Suniel will now reprise the role of Ghanshyam Tripathi in the third installment of Hera Pheri starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to .

