Home

Entertainment

Suniel Shetty Updates Paps on KL Rahul-Athiya’s Wedding: ‘Bachhon Ko Leke Aata Hoon’ – Watch

Suniel Shetty Updates Paps on KL Rahul-Athiya’s Wedding: ‘Bachhon Ko Leke Aata Hoon’ – Watch

Suniel Shetty recently updates the paparazzi about KL Rahul and Athiya's wedding and thanked them for showing love and their best wishes.

Suniel Shetty Updates Paps on KL Rahul-Athiya's Wedding: 'Bachhon Ko Leke Aata Hoon' - Watch

Suniel Shetty Updates Paps on Daughter Athiya’s Wedding: Speculations are rife about cricketer KL Rahul tying the knot with actress Athiya Shetty on January 23, 2023. The wedding ceremony is about to take place at Athiya’s father actor Suniel Shetty’s lavish Khandala farmhouse. A few pictures and clips went viral on Saturday that showed the Dharavi Bank actor’s farmhouse all decked up with lights and flowers. As reported by India Today, “Athiya and KL Rahul’s wedding is going to be a low-key affair. No one from the film industry is invited except for the couple’s close friends and family members. Their wedding is likely to take place in Khandala at Suniel Shetty’s bungalow, which is currently being decorated.” Suniel himself came out of his car and interacted with the paparazzi about the wedding.

CHECK OUT SUNIEL SHETTY’S VIRAL VIDEO AS HE SPEAKS ABOUT ATHIYA-KL RAHUL’S WEDDING:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

SUNIEL SHETTY THANKS PAPARAZZI FOR THEIR LOVE AND BEST WISHES

In the new clip the actor can be seen talking to the paps where he says, “Arahe hain… Kal leke atta huin mai unko… bacho ko (Athiya and KL Rahul). Aapne jo pyaar dikhaya uske liye bohot bohot thank you. We’ll come… please just take care. (We are coming with kids tomorrow. Thank you for all the love).” Suniel donned a blue kurta paired with white pyjamas in the picture. In the background, the photographers can also be seen congratulating the actor.

Suniel was last seen in the Malayalam film Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (2021) and the Telugu movie Ghani (2022).

For more updates on Suniel Shetty and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty wedding, check out this space at India.com.