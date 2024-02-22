Home

Sunil Grover Breaks Silence on ‘Ugly Fights’ with Kapil Sharma: ‘It Disturbed Me’

Bollywood actor Sunil Grover recently revealed an incident when he got an ugly fight with Kapil Sharma. In an interview he revealed that he was initially disturbed talking about their fight. Read along.

Mumbai: It’s a very well-known fact that Sunil Grover who earlier used to work closely with Kapil Sharma in the popular comedy cum interview show, Comedy Nights with Kapil Sarma, had been making headlines since both the actors ended their equation on a rough note. However, after a six-year fight, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma announced their reunion for their upcoming show. During a recent conversation with Suni Grover revealed about ending the rift with Kapil Sharma. Read along.

While in conversation with Indian Express, Sunil Grover stated he agreed and expressed, “I think so.” and he further decided to talk about their upcoming show. The Jawan actor also raised his concern when his rift with Kapil Sharma was covered by the media that had him concerned. Suni Grover expressed, “Initially, I would get disturbed, but not anymore. I know the truth so what someone says or understands, is their problem, not mine (sic).”

Sunil further added, “Those who point fingers, what is their credibility? If I need to answer something, I will do so, but usually, there is no need for an explanation. They don’t have a full understanding of the matter, no facts, they are just saying something because it’s their job. Writing negative things grabs more attention. They will all understand eventually (sic).”

Sunil Grover’s Journey Working with Kapil Sharma

Sunil Grover gained drastic attention in the popular comedy interview show hosted by Kapil Sharma. Sunil who was famously known for playing the iconic character of Dr Mashoor Gulati was one of the key attractions on Kapil’s show. However, things between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma changed when they returned on a flight from Australia in 2018 when they got into an ugly fight which later changed the equation between the two actors.

The relationship between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma changed, and the actors didn’t work together in a single frame for six years. However, Sunil and Kapil reunited for an upcoming show that will be soon released on OTT giant Netflix, while the short video talked about their brief fight indicating their past. The video also showed Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh in the promo.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s Promo Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.