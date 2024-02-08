Sunil Grover – Kapil Sharma to Start Shooting For Upcoming Comedy Show, Krushna Abhishek Reacts ‘Bhot Maza Ayega’

Home

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to shoot his upcoming comedy show with his old friend Sunil Grover. Krushna Abhishek shares his excitement about Sunil's return to the comedy show.

Mumbai: Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to launch a new show together with his friend Sunil Grover. It was after several months that the duo had finally planned to perform once again. Sunil Grover was last seen on the comedy show hosted by Kapil called, Comedy Nights with Kapil. Sunil was popular for playing the character Mashoor Gulati which was loved by the audience.

Krushna Abhishek Reveals Sunil Grover’s New Character, ‘Ek Naya Character Hai… Maza Ayega’

There have been several reports that claim that the show has already begun its shooting. Krushna Abhishek, who also collaborated with Kapil Sharma on his popular comedy show revealed that he would be looking forward to featuring in the upcoming comedy show. He also expressed his excitement over the upcoming shoot of the comedy show that would be surely a rib-tickling performance.

In a recent conversation with E-Times, Krushna expressed, “We all have come together for a new show now. Sunil Grover has also resumed the show. Sunil is a fantastic actor and to watch him performing live is something else (sic).”

Krushna further added, “He is very good and par excellence. Bahut mazaa aayega sabko unko dekh kar, joh Sunil ne Ek naya character kiya hai abhi is amazing (Everyone will have a lot of fun watching him, Sunil has done a new character, this is amazing). It is very good. I really loved it and I told him also that you are really good (sic).”

Sunil Grover’s Contribution To Kapil Sharma’s Comedy Show

Many know Sunil Grover for playing the iconic character of Dr Mahsoor Gulati and the female character Gutthi. These characters on Comedy Nights with Kapil became an instant hit because of the satire and sarcasm Sunil Grover along with Kapil Sharma played in their comedy stint.

Earlier OTT giant Netflix posted a video of the duo reuniting together for an upcoming show on the OTT platform. The video clip highlighted the instances between Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s ugly verbal spat that took in a plane while returning from Australia. However, the promo video of their upcoming show, portrayed the two characters getting back together after several years on the big screen. The upcoming Netflix show features comedy actors like Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and Archana Puran Singh.

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma’s Professional Front

Sunil Grover was last seen in the blockbuster movie Jawan, sharing the silver lining with Nayanthara, Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles. On the other hand, Kapil Sharma was featured in an inspirational based on the food delivery app, Zwigato helmed by Nandita Das.

