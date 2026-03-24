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Sunil Grover opens up on comedy struggles, audience love and viral mimicry: Toughest job...

Sunil Grover opens up on comedy struggles, audience love and viral mimicry: ‘Toughest job…’

Sunil Grover opens up about comedy, audience love, and why making people laugh feels like “medicine”.

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has been a familiar face in the industry for years, but lately, he has been trending again, and for all the right reasons. From his spot-on mimicry of Aamir Khan to recreating the charm of Kader Khan, Grover has once again reminded audiences why he is one of the most loved entertainers. But behind the laughter and viral clips, there’s a simple thought that drives him, how the audience feels about his work.

“Hum log to bahut kuch karna chahte hain, but log kis tarah se usko receive karte hain, wo matter karta hai,” he says, making it clear that for him, appreciation matters more than just performance.

Sunil Grover on Comedy: ‘It’s one of the toughest genres’

While comedy may look easy on screen, Sunil Grover strongly disagrees. According to him, making someone laugh is not just difficult; it’s one of the toughest things to do as an artist. “Comedy is not easy to do. It’s one of the most difficult genres, and I have utmost respect for people who do it,” he shares.

And yet, he finds joy in it. “Who in the world says, ‘mujhe hansna achha nahin lagta?’ So the ability to make someone laugh is a gift,” he adds. For Grover, comedy goes beyond entertainment. He recalls how people have told him that his work helped them deal with tough phases in life. “So many people come up and say they got out of depression due to our work, or the doctor recommended our show. When our work becomes a medicine, it feels great.”

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Recently, Zakir Khan spoke about taking a break due to work pressure. When asked if he ever feels the same, Grover had a very different answer. “I don’t feel any pressure. I am hungry for more love. I feel pressure when that love gets less,” he says. For him, slowing down is not an option. “Slow and steady is fine, but I feel I am already slow enough; I don’t want to go slower. Rather, I need to gather more pace.”

His words reflect someone who values every opportunity. “Main life mein khaali bahut raha hun, so mujhe iski keemat pata hai. Jis din ye na ho, tab mujhe problem hogi,” he adds.

Neena Gupta praises Sunil Grover

Recently, Neena Gupta praised Sunil Grover, not just for his talent but also for his screen presence, saying he deserves more work across genres. Reacting to this, Grover kept it simple and heartfelt. “I completely trust her. I want to thank Neena ji, and I love her. With this statement, I realise she has a keen eye for beauty,” he said with a smile.

Sunil Grover’s journey is a reminder that behind every laugh, there is effort, patience, and a deep connection with the audience.

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