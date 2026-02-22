Home

Sunil Grover opens up on going viral after mimicking Aamir Khan, Salman Khan amid legal debates: ‘Jab tak mere pe case nahi aata…’

Sunil Grover addressed going viral after mimicking Aamir Khan, Salman Khan amid legal debates. Read what he said.

In the world of AI, where morphing, deepfakes, and rising personality rights prevail, the art of imitation is facing new scrutiny. As celebrities are taking the legal route to protect their identities and digital likenesses, comedians and mimicry artists are increasingly asked about the impersonation of celebrities. One such case happened with actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who recently went viral for his spot-on mimicry of Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Addressing the debate, Sunil spoke about transforming into larger-than-life Bollywood personalities on stage and screen amid legal issues.

It felt good’: On being mistaken for Aamir Khan

Recently, Sunil’s mimicry of Aamir Khan on The Great Indian Kapil Show went viral, so much so that it spilled into real life. Recalling an amusing moment, he said, “Kaafi din tak chalta raha ye, and it felt good. People even referred to me as ‘Aamir sir’. I am a big fan of Aamir Khan and his work, and it’s his greatness that he also took it all in zest.”

On personality rights and legal concerns

With actors like Vivek Oberoi, Kajol, Shatrughan Sinha, AbhishekBachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jackie Shroff and Salman Khan among others approaching courts to safeguard personality rights, Grover was asked whether impersonation has become challenging.

Responding to this he said, “Jab tak mere pe case nahi aata, tab tak to main nahi soch raha,”He further added, “For me, it’s a tribute.”

‘Sharam nahin aati hai’

Elaborating further, Grover shared a conversation with a friend: “One of my friends told me that I should get an order for my personality rights, and I told him, ‘Sharam nahin aati hai. Main duniya bhar ke logon ki nakal Kar raha hun aur tu mujhe bol raha hai.’ I understand the problem when someone is misusing it to maybe endorse a brand or a thought which the artiste don’t want to. But these personalities have become so big ke ab wo public ke bhi hi Gaye hain and we, as people, celebrate them.”

Drawing the line

Grover also said, as long as humour isn’t crossing a boundary, its all fine “The celebration should continue, but yes, below-the-belt and offensive jokes, I don’t support them. I don’t like to talk about their personal lives too. Jo Garima mein hai, wo theek hai; uske paar jo jaye, hum koshish karte hain ki waisa na ho. Personally, when I impersonate people, I celebrate them, and it’s my tribute to them, not to make fun of them in any way. So, I think they should give away celebration rights,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.