Sunil Lahri on Alia Bhatt Playing Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana: ‘Not Sure How Convincing She Will Look Now’

Sunil Lahri on Alia Bhatt Playing Sita in Ramayana: Ramayana is the most ancient epic which is connected to the sentiments of billions of Indians. The timeless text by sage Valmiki is considered sacred and the most pious aspect of India’s spiritual legacy. The character of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman and Laxman (Lord Ram’s younger brother and the incarnation of the chief serpent deity Sheshnag on whom Lord Vishnu rests) are revered by followers of Hindu tradition and culture. Prabhas-Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been criticised for only distorting the sanctity of the text but also the television series by Ramanand Sagar. Sunil Lahri, who essayed the character of Laxman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan recently gave his views on the Om Raut directorial. He also spoke about Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana that would star Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in crucial roles.

Sunil, in an interaction with Hindustan Times opined, “Both of them are very good actors and I think will do justice to the subject. Ranbir is a very good choice for the role of Ram and can deliver a good performance. Alia too is talented but I think if Alia had done the role of Sita five years earlier, she would have done more justice to the character. It’s my personal opinion. I feel Alia has changed in the last few years. I am not sure how convincing she will look as Sita now.” He also gave his suggestions to those who wish to adapt the grand epic for the silver screen. The actor stated that, “They should not change the base. The treatment of the Ramayana should be decent and respectful. It cannot be experimented with while making a new version. The language, the depiction of the characters and the scenes need to be in sync with the epic. The characters should be well-defined. Our show was true to the essence of Ramayana and people across religions, age groups and demographics connected with it and liked it.”

Apart from Sunil, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana also starred Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, late Dara Singh and late Arvind Trivedi as Ram, Sita, Hanuman and Raavan respectively.

