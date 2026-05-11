Home

Entertainment

Sunil Pal opens up about feeling targeted on Kapil Sharma show amid reactions to Samay Rainas comedy: I didnt get...

Sunil Pal opens up about feeling targeted on Kapil Sharma show amid reactions to Samay Raina’s comedy: ‘I didn’t get…’

Sunil Pal has spoken about his experience on Kapil Sharma's major comedy show, revealing how he felt during intense audience reactions and discussions around modern stand-up performances.

Sunil Pal opens up about feeling sidelined on Kapil Sharma show (PC: Twitter)

Comedian Sunil Pal has opened up about his experience on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where he appeared alongside modern stand-up comedians including Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia. The episode quickly gained attention after Sunil was repeatedly roasted during the segment, which sparked discussion online about whether the moment was light hearted comedy or a targeted setup. While Sunil initially said he understood the nature of comedy shows and did not feel offended he later shared that his experience was not what he expected.

What did Sunil Pal say about his experience on the Kapil Sharma show?

Sunil Pal explained that he was originally invited to perform a stand-up segment rather than just appear in an interview format. He shared that he had prepared a full 15-minute sketch, which was also approved by the production team. However, when he reached the set, he discovered that other comedians, including Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia, would also be part of Kapil Sharma‘s special episode.

According to him, this changed the structure of the show and he did not get a chance to perform his planned act. He also claimed that several of his jokes were edited out before the final telecast.

Also read: Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia reunite on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and fans can’t keep calm: ‘RIP Netflix India…’

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Did Sunil Pal feel targeted during the show?

In his conversation with a YouTuber, Sunil said, “I had no idea if Samay would be there. I was told that the episode will have stand-up comedians and they might be there too. I was also told to come and do a stand-up segment there, not even an interview.”

He further said, “I had even prepared a 15 minute long sketch and the director Anukul even finalised it. After I reached there I got to know that these two were also there. I didn’t get a chance to perform my stand up act. They even cut out few of my jokes.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna: Who is the paid the highest on The Great Indian Kapil Show? Archana Puran Singh reveals

What allegations did Sunil Pal make about audience reactions?

Sunil Pal said that he felt the atmosphere became one sided where his jokes were not getting natural laughter while even small jokes from others received loud reactions. He compared the situation to feeling cornered and said it reminded him of Abhimanyu from Mahabharata. He also questioned whether reactions were being influenced intentionally during the shoot. He mentioned that even Navjot Singh Sidhu praised one of Samay’s jokes saying “Too good you are the next Kapil”

What else did Sunil Pal say about comedy culture?

Sunil also commented on audience behaviour and said that sometimes reactions do not feel organic. He pointed out that even judge Archana Puran Singh did not react to certain jokes and made remarks questioning consistency in responses. Earlier he had criticised shows like India’s Got Latent calling them too bold in language and style.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.