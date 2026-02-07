Home

Sunil Thapa death: Priyanka Chopra pays heartwarming tribute to her late Mary Kom co-star, ‘You will always…’

The actor’s passing has led to an outpouring of grief from the film industry, with Priyanka Chopra sharing a personal memory that highlighted his support and kindness during a difficult time.

The passing of actor Sunil Thapa has brought a wave of sadness among those who worked with him and admired his work. Best known for playing the role of a boxing coach in Mary Kom, Sunil Thapa left behind memories that went far beyond the screen. Among those mourning his loss is Priyanka Chopra, who shared an emotional tribute remembering his support during one of the hardest times of her life.

Priyanka Chopra remembers her Coach Sir

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram and shared a clip from Mary Kom along with a deeply personal note. Remembering Sunil Thapa, she wrote, “You will always be my Coach Sir. You kept me together when I had just lost my dad.” She spoke about how his support helped her through a very difficult phase in her life.

She further added that his love, care, and encouragement stayed with her even when she felt broken. Priyanka also mentioned that his hug and laughter would always remain a part of her memories. Extending her condolences to his family, she wrote, “Gone too young but never forgotten. Thank you for your kindness at a time that I was broken.”

The heartwarming scene

Along with her note, Priyanka shared a memorable scene from Mary Kom. In the clip, Sunil Thapa’s character motivates her as she begins her journey as a boxer. He tells her, “Ye 20 by 20 ki duniya mein ye tumhara pehla kamai hai,” encouraging her to respect hard work and stay grounded. The scene reflected the bond between a coach and his student, both on screen and in real life.

What Happened to Sunil Thapa?

Sunil Thapa was reportedly brought to the hospital in an unconscious condition. Doctors performed an ECG and confirmed his death. While cardiac arrest is suspected to be the cause, the final medical report is yet to be released. His death was officially confirmed by CINTAA. The actor was 68 years old at the time of his passing. His funeral is scheduled to take place on Sunday, February 8, 2026.

