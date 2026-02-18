Home

Entertainment

Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on forgiving Govinda amid cheating rumours, sets one condition: Agar voh sudhar jaaye…

Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on forgiving Govinda amid cheating rumours, sets one condition: ‘Agar voh sudhar jaaye…’

Sunita Ahuja reacts to forgiving Govinda amid cheating rumours. Read what she said.

Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on forgiving Govinda amid cheating rumours, sets one condition: ‘Agar voh sudhar jaaye…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, celebrities are always under immense scrutiny, whether it is for their personal life or professional lives. One such similar situation is with a celebrity couple who often find themselves at the centre of controversies. Yes, we are talking about Govinda and Sunita Ahuja. The duo is once again making headlines amid rumours of marital discord and alleged infidelity. Married for over three decades and parents to two children — son Yashvardhan Ahuja and daughter Tina Ahuja, the couple has stood with each other through the test of time. However, recent speculation about an alleged affair and whispers of divorce have placed their relationship under intense public scrutiny.

Now, in her recent vlog, Sunita invited a few journalists to her home for a candid Q&A session, where she addressed the rumours, spoke about confronting Govinda, and revealed whether forgiveness is possible.

Marriage Under Public Scrutiny

Addressing the alleged cheating affair of Govinda, Sunita said, “I treat 2025 as a very bad year for me because I’ve been hearing about Govinda’s controversy that he is having an affair with a girl. But I know she’s not an actress because actresses don’t do things like that. She doesn’t love him; she only wants his money.”

Despite the noise, the couple later appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at their home and dismissed the speculation.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Did She Ever Confront Govinda?

Sunita also spoke about whether she questioned her husband directly. “Voh toh haske taal dete hain naa. Unka jawab toh humko samajh hi nahi aata” (He just laughs and brushes it off. We don’t even understand what his answer means), she said.

She further said, “Iski sangat kharab hai,” suggesting that he may be in bad company.

‘He’s My Childhood Love’: On Forgiveness

When asked if Govinda was on her list of people she would forgive, Sunita said: “You never know. He’s my childhood love. Agar voh sudhar jaaye aur humare hisaab se rahe, toh main maaf kardungi usse. Mujhe yeh sab jo news mein aa raha hai, mujhe yeh sab nahi sunna hai” (If he changes and lives according to our understanding, then I will forgive him. I don’t want to hear all that is coming out in the news).

She added, “This is not the age to go through all of this. I am going through menopause. At this time, every woman needs the support of her husband and children because our minds fluctuate. We need someone to love us and not give us stress.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.