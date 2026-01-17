Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on Govinda affair rumours again: ’63 ka ho gaya hai’

For over a year now, Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja have been at the centre of intense speculation. What began as whispers of trouble in their marriage soon turned into loud rumours of an alleged affair and possible divorce. While neither Govinda nor Sunita has ever confirmed these claims, Sunita’s recent interview has once again brought their personal life into the spotlight.

Sunita, who started vlogging over the past year, has openly addressed the rumours before. She admitted that she and Govinda live in separate houses but firmly maintained that their bond remains strong. The couple even appeared together during Ganesh Chaturthi, seemingly putting breakup rumours to rest. However, Sunita’s latest comments show that the past year has not been easy for her at all.

“2025 was a disaster for me”

Speaking to Miss Malini, Sunita Ahuja described 2025 as one of the worst years of her life. She said her family life was deeply disturbed and that she heard many uncomfortable things about Govinda. “At this age, hearing such things is not good,” she said, adding that there is a time and place for everything. According to her, when children grow up and responsibilities increase, such rumours hurt not just the couple but the entire family.

Reportedly, she said, “2025 was a very disaster for me because usme sab family life disturbance tha. Main bhi kuchh sunn rahi thi about Govinda. I was not happy ki main kya kya sun rahi thi naa inke baare mein, because I always say ki har cheez ka ek age hota hai karne ka. And at 63 yeh sab sunna is not good. Jab bachhe bade bade ho jaate hain. But it was very bad.”

Sunita also shared that she hopes 2026 brings better sense and clarity to her husband. Her words reflected disappointment, concern, and exhaustion rather than anger alone.

How did the rumours affect their children?

Talking about their children, daughter Tina Ahuja and son Yashvardhan Ahuja, Sunita said they were deeply affected by the gossip. She stressed that such things disturb children, no matter how old they are. She also made a strong remark about young women who approach older, established men, claiming many are looking for financial support and later create trouble.

Sunita did not mince her words when she spoke about age and responsibility. She said that mistakes made in youth are different, but repeating them at 63 is unacceptable. According to her, Govinda should focus on his children’s future, Tina’s marriage, and Yashvardhan’s career instead of getting caught in controversies.

She clearly stated that if she ever got solid confirmation about an affair, forgiveness would not be an option.

“I am calm, but don’t push me”

When the interviewer called her strong for always prioritising her family, Sunita responded with humour mixed with warning. Referring to her Nepali roots, she joked that if pushed too far, she could turn fierce. She added that Govinda knows her temper well and has seen it before, which is why she advises him to stay careful even now.

Sunita Ahuja and Govinda have been married for 38 years, making them one of Bollywood’s longest-standing couples. While rumours continue to swirl, Sunita’s words reveal a woman fighting to protect her family, her dignity, and a marriage tested by time and public scrutiny.