Sunita Ahuja reacts to Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit amid affair rumours: ‘Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai…’

Sunita Ahuja has finally addressed the attention around Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit. Here’s what she said about the ongoing speculation.

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Sunita Ahuja on Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit (PC: Instagram)

Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar’s recent visit to Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has once again brought the actor’s personal life into the spotlight. The two were seen seeking blessings together during Ganeshotsav, while Sunita Ahuja had also visited the pandal separately. With the videos quickly making their way online, there has been plenty of discussion around the actor, his wife and his Roopa co-star. Amid all the attention, Sunita has now addressed the matter herself and made it clear where she wants to put her energy at this point.

Sunita Ahuja on Govinda and Komal Rani’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit

Sunita Ahuja has responded to the questions surrounding Govinda and Komal Rani Swarnkar’s appearance together at Lalbaugcha Raja. Speaking to Sarish Media, Sunita said she did not want to comment on Govinda or his co-star.

In a conversation with Sarish Media, Sunita said, “Govinda ke baare mein, na uske co-star ke baare mein kuch nahi bolna hai. I am seeing he is happy; God bless him. Jaisi usko zindagi jeena hai, woh jeeye. Kyunki mujhe yeh sab par focus nahi karna hai. I just pray to God ki woh jahan bhi hai, jiske saath bhi hai, khush hai aur khush rahe (I have nothing to say about Govinda or his co-star. I see that he is happy; God bless him. Let him live his life the way he wants to, because I don’t want to focus on all this. I simply pray to God that wherever he is, and whoever he is with, he is happy and remains happy.)”

Sunita further said that she would rather pray for Govinda’s happiness than focus on the ongoing speculation. Her latest comments come after videos of Govinda and Komal Rani at the famous Ganpati pandal surfaced online.

Sunita Ahuja says her main focus is work

Rather than getting drawn into the ongoing discussions, Sunita said she wants to focus on her own life and career. “Mera main focus is mera kaam. I don’t want to fall into controversies again and again,” she said.

Earlier, after Govinda and Komal were seen together, Sunita made remarks about people being “dhokebaaz” and said she preferred the company of animals. India Today reported that her comments came after videos from Govinda and Komal’s Lalbaugcha Raja visit surfaced online.

Govinda on Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal Rani Swarnkar

Govinda had also spoken about his Lalbaugcha Raja visit with Komal Rani Swarnkar. The actor explained that visit was connected to prayers for the success of his upcoming film Roopa, in which Komal is his co-star. He also objected to the focus on his personal life and said he felt the visit had been used to create speculation around him and his family.

While speaking to ANI, Govinda addressed this and said, “I went to Lalbaugcha to pray for my film ‘Roopa’. Earlier, I visited temples with Karisma Kapoor, and it turned out to be good luck for me. My films were a big hit. I also went with Raveena Tandon and now with Rani Swarnkar. I prayed as I am starting it again after a long time.”

He further said, “It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. Things are going to happen more. It was a part of the plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. I never focused on anything other than my work… I kept working. Many would praise me.”

For now, Sunita appears keen to step away from the controversy and concentrate on her work. Her latest message has also added another layer to the ongoing public discussion surrounding Govinda, Komal Rani and the actor’s personal life.