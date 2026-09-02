Sunita Ahuja urges Bollywood to support Nepal flood victims, says ‘Nepal is my…’

Sunita Ahuja has appealed to members of the Hindi film industry to come forward and help families affected by the devastating floods in Nepal. She also shared her personal connection with the country.

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unita Ahuja seeks reliable way to help Nepal flood victims (PC: Twitter)

The devastating floods in Nepal have prompted people across the region to come forward with messages of support and calls for help. Among those deeply moved by the situation is Sunita Ahuja, who has spoken about her desire to contribute to relief efforts. Govinda’s wife has said she is currently looking for a trustworthy channel through which her donation can reach people affected by the disaster. Her connection with Nepal is also deeply personal. Although she was born in India, her mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu.

Why does Sunita Ahuja want to help Nepal?

Sunita said she is trying to find someone reliable who can make sure her contribution reaches the people who need assistance. She expressed her willingness to donate as much as possible while explaining why the situation has affected her so deeply.

During the conversation with Bombay Times, she said “I am trying to connect with someone who can ensure that my donation reaches the right people. I would like to donate as much as I can because they are very close to me and Nepal is my matrabhoomi,” she said.

What is Sunita’s connection with Nepal?

Sunita explained that her emotional bond with Nepal comes through her family. Her mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu and she continues to visit the country regularly.

“It is heartbreaking to see such devastating floods hit Nepal. I wasn’t born there, but my mother and grandmother are from Kathmandu. I visit Nepal every year with my daughter for New Year. On January 1, we make it a point to visit the Pashupatinath temple and begin the year with His blessings,” she said.

Sunita appeals to the film industry

Sunita did not limit her appeal to her own contribution. She also called on members of the entertainment industry to come forward and support relief work. “I request everyone in the industry to come forward and contribute towards helping the people of Nepal,” she added. Her appeal comes as rescue teams continue working across flood-affected areas and efforts remain focused on reaching communities that have been cut off by the disaster.

What is the situation in Nepal?

The flood situation has resulted in a major humanitarian crisis. The death toll has risen to 1,003 while nearly 4,000 people remain missing according to the figures provided. More than 21,300 security personnel have been involved in rescue operations. Helicopters are being used to evacuate survivors and transport essential supplies to areas that remain difficult to reach.

In one particularly tragic incident rescuers recovered 21 bodies from a room and three more from outside a three-storey house buried by floodwaters in Betrawati village of Nuwakot.