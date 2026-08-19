Sunita Ahuja withdraws divorce case against Govinda, actor’s manager says ‘Family matters should…’

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja's divorce case takes a new turn as petition is withdrawn, confirms the actor's manager.

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Govinda and Sunita Ahuja (PC: Twitter)

The ongoing reports about trouble in Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage have taken a new turn. Govinda’s manager, Shashi Sinha, has confirmed that Sunita has withdrawn the divorce case she had filed against the actor. Sunita was recently seen at a court in Bandra, Mumbai, although the reason for her visit was not immediately clear. Her reported divorce case had been a subject of discussion for several months, along with various statements and allegations surrounding the couple’s relationship.

According to NDTV, Shashi Sinha expressed disappointment over how the family matter became a public issue. He said disagreements are common in families and can often be resolved through discussion.

According to Sinha, there was no need for the matter to reach the courts or become a topic of public discussion. He stressed that personal family issues are better handled privately. He also questioned why the case was filed if it was ultimately going to be withdrawn.

He told NDTV, “But once it reaches the courts, the whole world knows. Did the world need to know? There was no need. Family matters should stay within the family. Many things get resolved after sitting and talking things through. If the case was to be withdrawn today, why was it filed in the first place? This pains me. Why did we become a spectacle?”

Govinda’s manager further said, “Govinda currently has no reaction. All of this just happened minutes ago. There is no reaction at all. May God grant everyone good sense, and may everyone act wisely. That is all that matters. I speak well for everyone – for Govinda, for Sunita, for the children, for all”.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja got married in March 1987. The duo kept their marriage under wraps until after their daughter, Tina, was born in 1988. Years later, they welcomed their son, Yashvardhan, in 1997.