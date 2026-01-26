Sunita Ahuja’s fresh remarks on Govinda spark buzz as actor breaks silence on affair rumours

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have found themselves at the centre of intense public discussion once again. The couple, known for their long-standing marriage, has been making headlines after Sunita’s recent remarks hinted at acknowledging rumours surrounding Govinda’s alleged involvement with another woman. While the actor had earlier denied the claims, Sunita’s latest statements have added fuel to the ongoing chatter.

Speaking to Miss Malini, Sunita addressed her earlier comments and explained how her perspective has changed over the years. She said her children are now grown up and mature enough to understand situations that once disturbed them deeply. According to her, certain behaviour simply does not suit a particular stage of life, especially after building a family and career over decades.

‘This is not the age for such things’

In her candid conversation, Sunita openly spoke about the struggles faced by aspiring women in the industry today. She claimed that many young women seek financial support to survive in the film world and, in some cases, try to take advantage of well-known men. Without mincing words, she said such situations often lead to manipulation and emotional pressure.

Sunita further stressed that Govinda is not naïve and should understand his responsibilities as a 63-year-old man with a settled family life. She added that mistakes made in youth are different, but repeating them later in life is unacceptable. Her remarks, though blunt, reflected frustration rather than confirmation, leaving room for interpretation.

Govinda breaks the silence on affair rumours

Soon after Sunita’s statements went viral, Govinda responded to the controversy while speaking to ANI. The actor firmly denied the affair rumours and suggested that the situation might be part of a larger conspiracy. He stated that remaining silent often makes people appear guilty or weak, which is why he chose to speak up.

Govinda also expressed concern that family members could be unknowingly dragged into misleading narratives. He maintained that Sunita herself might not realise how such statements could be used against their family.

A marriage under constant scrutiny

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and kept their relationship private until the birth of their daughter, Tina, in 1989. Over the years, they have been seen as one of Bollywood’s enduring couples. However, recent rumours and public statements have put their relationship under unprecedented scrutiny.

Despite the noise, the couple’s decades-long bond continues to be talked about, proving that their personal life still captures public attention like few others in Bollywood.