Sunjay Kapur will row: Karisma Kapoor’s children seek criminal action against Priya Kapur, claims report

What started as a disagreement over property and inheritance has now escalated into a major legal battle. The case that we are talking about is the will of industrialist Sunjay Kapur. With new developments coming around his case every now and then, he and Karisma Kapoor’s children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur have now asked the court to take criminal action against his second wife, Priya Kapur. According to sources, the siblings believe the will is not genuine and that it has been created using a “fake” digital trail. If the court accepts their demand, this case could move from being a family dispute to a criminal case.

Allegation of Forgery and a ‘Fake’ Digital Trail

As per reports, Karisma Kapoor’s children have asked the court to seize the mobile phones of Priya Kapur, Sunjay Kapur, Dinesh Aggarwal and Nitin Sharma. They have claimed that Priya Kapur has not only forged the will but also created a “fake” digital trail to make it look real.

They have pointed out that there is no digital footprint of Sunjay Kapur in the digital records connected to the will. The children have serious doubts about whether the will was actually prepared or signed by him.

They also told the court: “It is a strong inference that the omission of the witnesses to state even the mere fact that the alleged will was executed in Gurgaon, gives credence to the fact that the alleged will was not executed in Gurgaon, that neither the deceased nor Priya Kapur was in Gurgaon that day, and the alleged will therefore, is an unambiguous forgery.”

Confusion Over Dates and Locations

Another big issue that has been pointed out is the timeline. As per the sources, Sunjay and Kiaan went to Goa and on March 15 and returned to Delhi only on the evening of March 17 to attend to Rani Kapur. This does not match the claim that the will was modified on March 17.

Priya Kapur has told the court that the will was executed on March 21 in Gurgaon in the presence of Dinesh Aggarwal and Nitin Sharma. But the siblings have said that neither Sunjay Kapur nor Priya Kapur was in Gurgaon that day.

The sibling also said that their parents were in Delhi, and Karisma Kapoor was in touch with Sunjay Kapur on WhatsApp regarding Portuguese citizenship for Samaira and Kiaan.

How the Digital Trail Was Created

As per sources, the earliest digital record of the will is in the form of screenshots from a device belonging to Nitin Sharma. The siblings claimed that this data was sent from Sharma’s device to Dinesh Aggarwal by email. After that, Aggarwal shared it on a WhatsApp office group on March 24, 2025. The group included Sunjay Kapur, Priya Kapur and Aggarwal himself.

They also said that the digital records came from different devices, a Dell laptop, a mobile phone, and an Apple MacBook Air – which makes the trail confusing and unreliable.

Role of the Executor Under Doubt

Shraddha Suri Marwah, who is the executor of the will and a close friend of Sunjay Kapur, is also under question. Sources said she emailed Dinesh Aggarwal on June 15 asking which lawyer had drafted the will. There was no reply. Later, during a court hearing on November 20, it was revealed that the will was not drafted by a lawyer but by Nitin Sharma, who is also a witness.

Despite being close to Sunjay Kapur, Shraddha claimed she found out about the will only on June 29, a day before it was shown to Karisma Kapoor and the family at Taj Man Singh hotel. It is also unclear how she already had a copy on June 24, as mentioned in her earlier email.

Errors Inside the Will

The sibling has also pointed out grammatical and spelling mistakes in the will. “Master Azarias” was written as “Master Azrias”. A male person was referred to as “her”, and Safira Chatwal was wrongly called Sunjay Kapur’s daughter. On this the siblings have questioned the authenticity of the will. They said their father, an educated man, would never have made such mistakes.

Criminal Action Sought

Samaira and Kiaan Kapur have asked for Sections 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita to be applied against Priya Kapur. They have accused her of fabricating the will that removes them from inheritance. If proven guilty, Priya Kapur could face life imprisonment.

