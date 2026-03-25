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Sunjay Kapurs Estate Row: Priya Sachdev removes Rani Kapur as trustee from RK Family Trust - Heres what we know

Sunjay Kapur’s Estate Row: Priya Sachdev removes Rani Kapur as trustee from RK Family Trust – Here’s what we know

The battle over Sunjay Kapur’s estate intensifies as Priya Sachdev removes Rani Kapur from the RK Family Trust.

What started as a private family matter has now turned into a full-blown legal battle. The dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s multi-million estate is getting more complicated by the day. At the centre of it is his widow Priya Sachdev Kapur, who is now facing allegations from his children and former wife Karisma Kapoor. They have approached the Delhi High Court, claiming that Priya allegedly forged Sunjay’s will, a claim that has added serious tension to an already sensitive matter.

And now, a new development has taken the story in an even sharper direction.

RK Family Trust Controversy: Rani Kapur removed as trustee?

In a major move, Priya Sachdev Kapur has issued an official notice removing Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, as a trustee of the RK Family Trust. The decision came into effect on March 25, 2026. According to the notice, Priya, who is both a trustee and beneficiary, invoked a specific clause in the trust deed to remove Rani Kapur. The document clearly states that from this date onwards, Rani Kapur will no longer have any authority to act on behalf of the trust or deal with its assets.

It also warns that any action taken in the name of the trust after this would be considered invalid.

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In her reply, Priya Sachdev alleged that Rani Kapur had hidden key facts and maintained that the trust deed was signed willingly. She pointed to IPO filings and other public records to suggest that Rani Kapur was already aware of the trust structure. The submission further described Rani Kapur’s case as “frivolous, vexatious, and without cause of action,” adding that the “false narrative created by Rani Kapur is inconceivable,” as stated before the Delhi High Court.

What is the RK Family Trust? Understanding the legal background

The RK Family Trust was established in 2017 as a private, irrevocable trust for the benefit of Sunjay Kapur. During his lifetime, he was the sole beneficiary. However, after his passing in June 2025, the benefits were meant to pass on to his children, Samaira Kapur, Kiaan Kapur, and Azarias Suri Kapur.

The notice also mentions that concerns were raised about certain actions taken by Rani Kapur after Sunjay’s death. It refers to an earlier cease-and-desist notice issued in January 2026. Priya has stated that these actions go against the terms of the trust and the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882.

Legal Battle Escalates: Court case and counter moves

The situation is now clearly a two-way legal fight. Rani Kapur has already approached the Delhi High Court to challenge the trust’s validity and seek control over its assets. Interestingly, just days before this latest move, she had also issued a notice seeking Priya’s removal as a trustee.

With both sides taking strong positions, the matter is now firmly in legal territory.

Sunjay Kapur’s personal life

For context, Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar and had a well-known personal life. He married Karisma Kapoor in 2003, and the couple had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Their marriage ended in 2016. Later, he married Priya Sachdev, and they welcomed a son, Azarias. Now, after his passing, the focus has shifted from personal life to a complex legal dispute involving family, trust, and inheritance.

What makes this case stand out is how a private family issue has now reached the courtroom and public space. With serious allegations, legal notices, and trust-related decisions, the Sunjay Kapur estate dispute is far from over.

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