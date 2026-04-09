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Sunjay Kapurs mother Rani Kapur breaks silence in Rs 30,000 crore estate row with Priya Kapur, says, This girl tried...

Sunjay Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur breaks silence in Rs 30,000 crore estate row with Priya Kapur, says, ‘This girl tried…’

The inheritance dispute involving late Sunjay Kapur's estate continues to unravel as Rani Kapur speaks out, revealing details of her ongoing conflict with Priya Kapur.

The inheritance dispute involving the late Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 crore estate has become a highly charged family conflict. With Priya Kapur, Sunjay’s widow, and Rani Kapur, his mother, at the center of the battle, emotions are running high. The feud escalated after Priya Kapur removed Rani as a trustee of the RK Family Trust, a move that set off a chain reaction in the courts. While Priya Kapur has asserted her rights as a trustee and beneficiary of the trust, Rani Kapur has now spoken out, sharing her hurt and frustration over the ongoing dispute.

What did Rani Kapur reveal?

Rani Kapur expressed her deep pain and personal sorrow over the ongoing legal battle. In an emotional statement, she recalled how her late husband created the RK Family Trust and entrusted her with its control.

She said, “It’s very hurtful for me because my husband made this trust and gave everything to me. This girl (Priya Kapur) tried to take over everything my husband built all his life.” Rani also mentioned the immense effort she put into creating a home and legacy, saying, “We moved from Bombay to Delhi, we built the house. That house I have built sitting under a tree.”

What is the role of Priya Kapur in the dispute?

Priya Kapur, who is both a trustee and a beneficiary of the RK Family Trust, made headlines recently when she issued a notice removing Rani as trustee, effective from March 25.

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This move raised serious legal and emotional concerns, as Rani views the trust as the culmination of her husband’s lifelong efforts. Rani further revealed her fears about Priya’s intentions, saying, “I’m scared now. What is she going to do to me? I don’t know what she is going to do to get the wealth, and it’s all my husband’s work. Nobody else’s.”

More about Sunjay Kapur and his family

Sunjay Kapur was the chairman of Sona Comstar, and his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor in 2003 garnered much media attention. The couple welcomed two children, Samaira in 2005 and Kiaan in 2011, before parting ways in 2014. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and Sunjay remarried Priya Kapur shortly after. Together, they had a son named Azarias.

Sunjay Kapur passed away on June 12, 2025, at the age of 53, after suffering a fatal heart attack while playing a polo match at the Guards Polo Club in Windsor, England. Initial reports speculated that a bee sting might have triggered the cardiac arrest, but further investigations by British coroners later confirmed that his death was due to natural causes, specifically left ventricular hypertrophy and ischemic heart disease.

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