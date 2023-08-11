Home

Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur Reveal Reasons Why Gadar 2 Is A Must Watch

Calling the movie a complete entertainer and patriotic with humorous dialogues, Gadar 2 fame Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur revealed three main reasons why people should watch the film.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 is out in the theatres.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 has been the most awaited sequel of the 2001 released film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is out in the theatres now and has created a hype among the cine-goers. Fans went crazy seeing Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as iconic Tara Singh and Sakina again on the silver screens. Adding to the excitement, Utkarsh Sharma who has reprised his role as Charanjeet aka Jeete in the film and Simrat Kaur as Muskan has shared their views about the film. Calling the movie a complete entertainer and patriotic movie with humorous dialogues, Utkarsh Sharma explained reasons why people should watch Gadar 2.

Reasons To Watch Gadar 2

Gadar 2 fame Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur, during a conversation with BollywoodLife about their film, revealed the three main reasons why people should watch the movie. Utkarsh Sharma aka Jeete said that the first reason to watch the film is that it is the sequel to one of the most iconic films of Hindi cinema. Secondly, ‘it has one of the greatest living action actors ever, Sunny Deol in his most loved avatar of Tara Singh’. And thirdly, last but not the least, it is a complete entertainer, family movie with a lot of elements of patriotism and humour. Adding to this, Utkarsh said that the best part about the film is that it has a great story, with heartfelt emotions.

Simrat Kaur On Gadar 2

While speaking to the media outlet, Simrat Kaur said she does not think that they have to match because the film is already iconic and people like it. “Romeo Juliet already ho chuka hai. (Romeo Juliet sequence has already being done). You cannot be Romeo and Juliet again. So, we would want to be the new Jeete and Muskan. Toh woh comparison nahi hai. (So, there is no comparison),” she said.

When asked about her debut with this film, Simran said, “My first reaction was really weird. I was very numb when I got selected for the role and only my mother knew about this for three days and no one else. My dad and sister also didn’t know that I got selected in the movie. So, for 3 days, I just wanted to be sure that it is true, there is no cancellation or anything else.”

About Gadar 2

Directed and produced by Anil Sharma, the action-drama film Gadar 2 takes place against the background of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. After the 2001 film, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the mega-blockbuster sequel released today, August 11. The tale continues to depict the romantic story between Sakina, a Pakistani girl and an Indian Sikh man Tara Singh in post-partition India.

Talking about the film’s, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel essay the lead roles while Utkarsh Sharma aka Charanjeet ‘Jeete’ Singh will make a return as son of Tara and Sakina. The film also stars Gaurav Chopra, Akash Dhar, Manish Wadhwa, Luv Sinha, among others.

