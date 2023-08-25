Home

Entertainment

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Starrer Gadar 2 To Be Screened In New Parliament Building; Director Anil Sharma REACTS

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Starrer Gadar 2 To Be Screened In New Parliament Building; Director Anil Sharma REACTS

Previously, Esha Deol hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for the Deol family. During the event, she was also clicked by the paparazzi as she posed with her brothers Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Gadar 2 to be shown at the new parliament building. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have managed to create new records of success with their latest release, Gadar 2. The project has garnered around Rs 400 crore at the box office. Now, adding another feather to its hat, the blockbuster has reached the new building of Parliament. The film’s director, Anil Sharma announced the good news on X (formerly known as Twitter). Gadar 2 will be shown to the members of the Lok Sabha for three days starting today, August 25. The screening will be hosted by Zee Studios.

Trending Now

ASP is thrilled to get an email about screening #gadar2 in the new Parliament building at Balayogi auditorium for three days beginning today (August 25), for members n vice president .. n others

What an honour for Team #gadar2 🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/RUn0PzK024 — Anil Sharma (@Anilsharma_dir) August 25, 2023

Gadar 2 Maker Anil Sharma On The Screening

Speaking about the achievement, Anil Sharma revealed that they received an email about the screening of the film at Balayogi auditorium and it really made him feel honored. He further added that he has also been informed that the Vice President is expected to watch the film.

The filmmaker was also reportedly questioned if he would be attending the screening. Reacting to this, the filmmaker said that it would be difficult for him to go to Delhi.

Esha Deol Holds A Special Screening For Gadar 2

Refreshing your memory, Esha Deol also hosted a special screening of Gadar 2 for the Deol family. She was clicked by the paparazzi along with her brothers Sunny and Bobby Deol during the event.

Composer Uttam Singh Accuses Gadar 2 Makers Of Using His Work Without Permission

Meanwhile, composer Uttam Singh, who provided the tunes for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, has accused the Gadar 2 makers of using his work in the sequel without his permission. For the unaware, the songs ‘Udd Ja Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from the original film, were also revamped for the sequel.

All About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The movie shows Sunny Deol reprising his role as truck driver Tara Singh, while Ameesha Patel is seen as Sakeena in the film. The project shows Tara Singh’s return to Pakistan to rescue his son (Utkarsh Sharma) during the India-Pakistan war.

Released on August 11 this year, Gadar 2 locked horns with Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2 at the box office.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES