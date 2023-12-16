Home

A viral video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia existing a clinic has created a stir on social media - Here's how their fans and followers reacted to it, WATCH!

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia were recently photographed outside a clinic in Mumbai as per several media reports. They appear to have left the eye clinic individually in a video that has become popular on social media. Dimple wore all-black, while Sunny dressed casually in pants and a polo t-shirt. For the unaware, the duo collaborated on around five movies, which included Manzil Manzil, Arjun, Narsimha, and Aag Ka Gola. The video has been making the rounds on the internet and has sparked a frenzy among netizens, eliciting a range of reactions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia’s video went viral in no time. Their fans and followers expressed shock after their video surfaced on social media. One of the users wrote, “Like father like son. They toy around with two ladies 😀 (sic).” Another user wrote, “Cheating on his wife disgusting man (sic).”

