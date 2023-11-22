Home

Sunny Deol Breaks Down Into Tears on Stage – Here’s What Made Him So Emotional At IFFI Goa 2023

What made Sunny Deol so emotional that he couldn't stop his tears on the stage? Here's what happened at IFFI Goa 2023.

Sunny Deol at IFFI Goa 2023

Goa: Sunny Deol is basking in the massive success of Gadar 2 this year. The actor is everywhere – on the screen, on TV shows talking about, at events talking about his career and on social media cheering for his friends and thanking his fans. He was also present at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa where he got emotional. During a session about his films held by the three big directors he has worked with, Sunny couldn’t resist tearing up.

Sunny was in conversation with Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma and Rahul Rawail when the discussion about the setbacks in his career began. The actor, who began his movie journey with the 1983 film Betaab, directed by Rawail, said he just wanted to be an actor, not a star. Sunny told Rawail that he would see his father Dharmendra doing some fabulous work in the movies and he also wanted to do the same. The Ghayal called it a sheer fortunate turn of events that good films came his way and he got to work with brilliant filmmakers.

Sunny Deol Talks About Dull Phase in Industry

As reported by Indian Express, Sunny said, “I was very fortunate. I started with Rahul. He gave me three beautiful films. Some worked, some didn’t. But till today, people remember those films. I am standing here because of my films.” He went on to talk about the dry phase in his career after Gadar in 2001 during which he stopped getting the kind of scripts he liked and wanted to do. Sunny said, “After Gadar, which was a massive hit, my struggle period had started because subjects or scripts were not offered to me and things were not happening. Even though I did some films in between, there was a gap of 20 years.”

Sunny Deol Breaks Down Into Tears

The actor added that all he knew was never to give up. He said he just kept doing whatever work came his way. At this point, Santoshi, who has worked with him in films like ‘Ghayal’ (1990) and ‘Damini’ (2993) among others, made a statement that touched Sunny’s heart. He said the actor must have kept trying but it was the industry which failed him. “I believe that the industry has not done justice to Sunny’s talent. But God has done justice,” he said and made Sunny break down into tears on the stage.

Sunny Deol has been an emotional person, which is quite ironic considering he’s known as this rowdy, aggressive man from his roles. The 66-year-old actor is returning with Rajkumar Santoshi with a war drama titled ‘Lahore 1947’ which will be set in the partition time. It is being produced by Aamir Khan and will most probably come out next year.

