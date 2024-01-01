Home

Sunny Deol Breaks Silence on Ending 16-Year Fight With Shah Rukh Khan, ‘Everyone Has Moved Ahead…’

Many actors, particularly in the prime of their careers, have had fallingouts with their co-stars. Some people have moved on from their disagreement over time, while others still focus on it. Sunny Deol was one of the performers who recently halted his rivalry with Shah Rukh Khan with the success of Gadar 2. Sunny said that ‘everyone has moved ahead’ and is now ‘happy and satisfied’ in a recent interview, discussing the resolution of his long-standing disagreements with SRK.

Sunny Deol told Hindustan Times, “Everybody has moved ahead in life. and mentally happy, secure with what they have. When they were younger, they weren’t like that. Now everybody is happy and satisfied. Everyone of us knows what wrong or right we did. Time is a healer. It’s best to leave it there. I was so happy that everyone turned up at my party (sic).”

SRK was spotted arriving for the celebration at the film’s success bash, and a picture of them hugging became widely shared. The Dunki actor, dressed in a grey shirt, appeared just as happy as he stood with the Sunny Deol. The duo happily posed for the paps.

For the unversed, while filming their 1993 film Darr, Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan became distant from one another. Despite being the lead character in the movie, Sunny reportedly didn’t like how his character was contrasted with Shah Rukh Khan’s adversary part. The two performers hadn’t spoken with one another for 16 years following the premiere of the film.

Subsequent media sources further claim that Sunny even tore his pants out of frustration and rage during one of the conversations with Yash Chopra. Deol and Khan haven’t talked to one another following the film’s debut since the makers chose not to alter his role. They finally laid down their differences at the success bash of Gadar 2.

