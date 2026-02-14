Home

Sunny Deol breaks silence on ‘Ghayal and Ghatak’ titles being used in Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, ‘Just for…’

Sunny Deol reacts to the reference of his iconic film titles in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar and clarifies whether he received any royalty from the makers. The actor shares his honest take in a recent interaction.

Sunny Deol has finally reacted to the buzz surrounding the popular dialogue from Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar that references his iconic films Ghayal and Ghatak. The line created a wave of nostalgia among fans and quickly became one of the most discussed moments from the film. Many even wondered whether the veteran actor received royalty for the use of his film titles. Now, Sunny has addressed the speculation in his own words.

The dialogue that grabbed attention

One of the most talked-about lines in Dhurandhar is “Ghayal hoon isiliye Ghatak hoon.” The powerful dialogue instantly connected with audiences because it reminded them of Sunny Deol’s classic action dramas Ghayal and Ghatak. The reference sparked conversations online, with fans debating whether it was a tribute or a formal arrangement with the actor.

What did Sunny Deol say?

When asked if he received any royalty from the makers for using the titles, Sunny responded warmly and cleared the air. He said, “Nai, hamare jo director hai, he is a great fan. Unhone meri picture dekhi hai aur unhone Ghayal, Ghatak, yeh sab filmein dekhi hai toh. So, I think just for respect, maybe he used the dialogue. I mean, they have used the title, which is very sweet.”

With this statement, Sunny made it clear that there was no financial deal involved. According to him, the dialogue appears to have been included purely out of admiration and respect.

Also read: Dhurandhar fans spot shocking details linking Ranveer Singh’s character to the death of…

Dhurandhar’s massive box office success

Despite facing censorship concerns in certain regions, audiences praised the film for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. Ranveer Singh received strong appreciation for his intense portrayal, supported by R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Naveen Kaushik who delivered solid performances.

As of mid-February 2026, Dhurandhar has achieved a massive worldwide total gross of over Rs 1,354 crore in just 70 days, making it one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever. The film has grossed more than Rs 1,055 crore in India and approximately Rs 299 crore in overseas markets, proving its strong global reach.

More about Dhurandhar

Meanwhile, audiences are eagerly waiting for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026 during the Eid weekend. With the overwhelming response to the first installment, expectations for the sequel are already extremely high.

