Fact Check: Sunny Deol’s Drunk Viral Video is Actually Not What You Think, Hear From Horse’s Mouth

Sunny Deol Responds to Viral Drunk Video Controversy: Juhu Circle Incident is Linked to Upcoming Film 'Safar' - Check Video

Sunny Deol’s recent viral video showing him seemingly drunk at Juhu Circle in Mumbai has caused a stir on social media. Initially raising concerns about his condition, the actor himself clarified that the clip was a behind-the-scenes (BTS) moment from his upcoming movie ‘Safar’. In his tweet, he cleverly hinted at this connection, stating, “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here),” along with a folded hands emoji. The film Safar is directed by Shashank Udrapurkar.

Despite the initial confusion, it appears that the viral video was part of a scene for his upcoming movie rather than an actual instance of him being intoxicated. This clarification comes after Sunny Deol had previously mentioned in an interview that he doesn’t drink and even expressed disdain for alcohol’s taste and effects, stating, “It is bitter, has a foul smell and gives you a headache.”

Several fan pages of Sunny Deol and other users thought Sunny Deol was drunk.

Here’s a reminder that Sunny Deol is Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/F7bjg9hMWQ — Cow Momma (@Cow__Momma) December 6, 2023

“Sunny Deol bringing the magic to the streets of Mumbai while shooting for #SAFAR movie! 🌟🎬 The city lights have never shone brighter. Can’t wait for this cinematic journey! #SunnyDeol #BollywoodMagic” pic.twitter.com/VnoOAItsQB — RV Entertainment (@SportsActive22) December 6, 2023

On the professional front, Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2. In gross, Gadar 2 earned Rs 620.09 crores at the Indian box office. In overseas too, the film wrapped up at Rs 685.19 crores gross.

