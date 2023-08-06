Home

Sunny Deol recently expressed reservation over male actors shaving their body-hair and the bodybuilding trend in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol Expresses Reservation Over Male Actors Shaving Their Body-Hair: Sunny Deol has made many candid confessions and given his unfiltered opinion during the promotional interviews of Gadar 2. The actor who is once again back in his action avatar is being hailed by fans for his charismatic screen presence in Gadar 2 trailer and songs – Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava and Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. His chemistry with Ameesha Patel in the promos has recreated the nostalgia of the early 2000s that took over the entire nation by storm. The Gadar 2 actor recently spoke about the bodybuilding trend and the focus on dance by present-day actors.

SUNNY DEOL REACTS TO MALE ACTORS SHAVING BODY-HAIR

Sunny, in an interaction with Aaj Tak said, “Mujhe toh badi sharam aati hai jab shave karlete hai apne baal, ladki ban gaya (I feel very shy when they shave their hair, they look like girls).” The Gadar 2 actor admitted he was never keen on getting six-pack abs. He added, “I don’t understand all these things. We are actors, not bodybuilders. We are here to act, not to do bodybuilding. But because of that, we are getting talents with the mindset, ‘I have built a body, I can now become an actor, I am a dancer, I can be an actor.” He further added, “Makers also are producing things like that and the stories are also like that. The audience is lapping it up like fast food. That’s why Hindi cinema has gone towards what I would call ‘Bollywood’. We have started picking up films from everywhere else rather than creating our own films.”

In a previous interview with Mid-Day, Sunny told, “None of my kids want to learn martial arts, build six-pack abs or learn a certain kind of dancing. These are tools for an actor, but they aren’t a necessity. Karan wants to be an actor first, he wants to attain stardom by delivering successful films.”

