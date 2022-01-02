Actor Sunny Deol is currently in Manali, where he is having a great time. Ghayal fame flew to the beautiful area to welcome the New Year. He struck various stances for the camera with the snow-capped mountains in the background in a series of photos uploaded on Instagram. On Sunday, Deol shared a video of him playfully burying his head in the snow on Instagram “Icing on the cake. Enjoy every moment of Life. #Mountains #snowday #sunday,” Sunny captioned the video.Also Read - ‘Maine Payal Hai Chhankai’! Sunny Deol Aka Tara Singh Is Mesmerised With Sakeena’s Beauty | Latest Picture From The Gadar 2 Set

Take a look at his icing on the cake moment:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Also Read - When Sunny Deol's Son Karan Cried Inconsolably Seeing Dad Romancing Juhi Chawla

He had previously released a series of photos from the hill station, in which he can be seen striking poses against the captivating backdrop of snow-capped mountains. He captioned the photos, “A fresh whiff of mountain air to welcome 2022#Manali #NewYear #Nature #2022 (sic).” Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel Leave You Nostalgic as Tara Singh And Sakeena in Their First Look

Check this out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

The actor shared a glimpse from the year 2021 and it seems like Manali is Sunny Deol’s favourite holiday destination. The actor spent quality time with his father Dharmendra for a couple of days there, last year.

While on the professional front, Sunny just wrapped filming on the first schedule of his upcoming feature Gadar 2. The film is a long-awaited follow-up to Deol’s 2001 smash Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, in which he co-starred with Ameesha Patel. The project, which was announced in October, is directed by Anil Sharma, who also directed the original film.

(With inputs from IANS)