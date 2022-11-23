‘Sunny Deol Has a Massive Ego’: Suneel Darshan Alleges Actor Didn’t Return His Money

Filmmaker Suneel Darshan recently alleged that actor Sunny Deol has a massive ego and hasn't returned his money yet despite taking the legal route.

‘Sunny Deol Has a Big Ego’ Says Suneel Darshan: Suneel Darshan once again opened up on his rift with Sunny Deol in one of his recent interviews. The filmmaker is known for directing films like Jaanwar, Ek Rishtaa – The Bond of Love, Mere Jeevan Saathi and Shakalaka Boom Boom. In a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, the director had spoken about his working relationship with Akshay Kumar as well. Now, Suneel has told about his feud with Sunny Deol that has been ongoing for 25 years over the release of their film Ajay in 1996. The director-producer even alleged that the Chup: Revenge of the Artist actor fooled him and has a massive ego. He revealed that Sunny left Ajay incomplete and refused to shoot the ending, dur to which the film was released minus the climax. Despite the movie being a moderate success, the duo entered a legal tussle.

SUNEEL DARHSAN ALLEGES SUNNY DEOL DID NOT RETURN HIS MONEY

In the interview to Bollywood Hungama Suneel stated that, “Sunny Deol had a massive ego. 26 years later, my litigation with him is still on. First, he promised to return the money. Then he said he had no money so I must make a film with him. There was a retired Chief Justice of India, Justice Bharucha, before whom this matter was put. Sunny said he didn’t have liquidity to return my amount so he would do a film for me. I was working with his brother (Bobby Deol), did three movies with him back-to-back. I had no grudges with him. I thought galti koi bhi karke sudhar sakta hai (Anyone can repent after making a mistake). But, he fooled me.”

SUNEEL DARSHAN REVEALS ABOUT SENDING LEGAL NOTICE TO SUNNY DEOL

According to the filmmaker, the period mentioned in the contract lapsed as Sunny kep postponing the dates. When Suneel’s lawyers sent a legal notice to the actor, Sunny’s legal team responded by mentioning that the latter had not yet approved the dialogues. The director further pointed out, “I was not supposed to get the dialogue approved by him. Has any actor ever approved dialogue? The intention was wrong, which was excruciating. A lot of money was involved and a lot of time. Then he took me on a long goose chase, which is still on. You know the legal system.”

Sunny was last seen in R Balk’s Chup: Revenge of the Artist, which released in September 2022 and is currently streaming on Zee5. The film also stars Dalquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary. For more updates on Suneel Darshan and Sunny Deol, check out this space at India.com.