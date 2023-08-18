Home

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Loses His Cool at Fan Trying to Take Selfie, Netizens Say ‘Still in Ziddi Mood’ – Watch Video

Sunny Deol Loses His Cool at Fan Trying to Take Selfie, Netizens Say ‘Still in Ziddi Mood’ – Watch Video

Sunny Deol recently lost his cool at an over-enthusiastic fan trying to take a selfie with him at the airport. - Watch

Sunny Deol Loses His Cool at Fan Trying to Take Selfie, Netizens Say 'Still in Ziddi Mood' - Watch Video

Sunny Deol Loses Cool at Fan Trying to Take Selfie at Airport: Sunny Deol is currently basking high on the success of Gadar 2. The actor is once again back-in-action with his biggest blockbuster after a dry spell of twelve years. Sunny is known to be an action star since the mid-80s due to his physicality and is adored by his fans for his films filled with adrenaline rush and patriotism. The Gadar 2 actor recently expressed his gratitude for his fans in social media posts and public interactions. However, a recent viral video shared by a Twitter handle has offended netizens.

Trending Now

WATCH SUNNY DEOL’S VIRAL VIDEO FROM AIRPORT:

Never seen 1st gen stars ever behave such. It’s always the star-kids who have grown up with fame & privilege who take this love for granted. Be it SRK or Amitabh. Always grateful. pic.twitter.com/HMlNeRyEiv — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 18, 2023

SUNNY DEOL’S ANGRY REACTION TO FAN GETS MIXED REACTION FROM NETIZENS

In the viral clip from the airport, Sunny is seen in a hurry along with his security. The actor looked dashing as he donned a casual grey travel outfit and sported a black bucket hat. He was surrounded by fans while one of them requested him for a selfie. The actor agreed to the same, but the fan was unable to click his selfie and kept walking along with Sunny. The Gadar 2 actor lost his cool and said, “Le na photo (Take the photo)!” The fan handle by the name of Gabbar Singh shared the video and captioned his post as, “Never seen 1st gen stars ever behave such. It’s always the star-kids who have grown up with fame & privilege who take this love for granted. Be it SRK or Amitabh. Always grateful.” While some agreed with him, others defended Sunny in the comments. A user wrote, “Toh aapki Rai Jaya aunty ke liye kya hai Gabbar bhaisaab (So, what are your views on Jaya Bachchan, Gabbar brother).” A netizen commented, “Tbf, I guess he was just tired after the flight, and his general schedule over the past fortnight would’ve been crazy AF. He did oblige the fan, albeit with an impatient rebuke. I’ve met his dad and brother, and they were both incredibly gracious, so I would go a bit easy on him here.” A fan also opined, “Yes, no one is able to be gracious in every situation, every engagement, be they public figures or otherwise. They are human and have their own limits. If this is his behaviour every time he’s approached, that’s another matter. Bottom line – don’t idolise film stars.” A user jokingly tweeted, “Paji still in Ziddi movie wala mood (Sunny Deol is still in the same mood as his action drama Ziddi).

Gadar 2 released on August 11, 2023 and also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

For more updates on Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES