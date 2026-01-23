Home

Sunny Deol melts hearts with mother in viral video, drops behind-the-scenes from Border 2 – WATCH

Sunny Deol's emotional outing with his mother goes viral; he shares a BTS moment from Border 2. Check inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, where it’s usually the stardom or controversies that dominate the headlines, sometimes some emotional moments catch the attention of everyone like no other. As Sunny Deol geared up for his Border 2 release, one of his heartwarming videos surfaced online showing how he is not just loved for his powerful on-screen persona but also for the warmth he carries in his real life. As Border 2 finally hits theaters, an emotional video featuring his mother, Prakash Kaur, has been doing the rounds. He has also shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the much-awaited war drama.

Sunny’s emotional moment with Prakash Kaur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagpal meena (@jaredajagpal)



A tender moment where Sunny is holding his mother’s hand during a recent outing started doing the rounds. In the clip, he can be seen gently guiding Prakash Kaur towards the car, ensuring that she walks comfortably. As soon as this video surfaced online, fans were quick to react. Many people loved this tender moment and flooded the comment section with heart emojis and messages praising Sunny’s affection and respect for his mother.

This was not the first time that fans saw the emotional bond of the Deol brothers with their mother. Earlier, when their father, the legendary actor Dharmendra, passed away, both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were seen in a rare public appearance with their mother, Prakash Kaur. Many described the moment as comforting, nostalgic, and deeply personal.

Behind-the-scenes fun from Border 2 sets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)



The video also includes behind-the-scenes footage from the sets of Border 2. It starts with Sunny in full military clothes while filming a scene. The vibe then changes to a lighter tone as the actor and the crew take a fun break, enjoying plates of chole bhature. Laughter fills the air as the team jokingly checks their blood pressure levels after the heavy meal, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes from the sets of the war drama.

In the caption of the video, he wrote, “#Border2 today!!! No worries, no stress. Kick back, relax, and let’s all enjoy #Border2 together.” Matching the spirit of the video, the clip shows heartfelt family bonding.

About Border 2

Border 2 is set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971 and depicts the combined efforts of the Indian Armed Forces — the Army, Air Force, and Navy. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film marks Sunny Deol’s return to the big screen and features an ensemble cast including Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty, with Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in key roles.

