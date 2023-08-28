Home

Sunny Deol On Producing Films, ‘I Go Bankrupt Every Time’

In a recent interview, the Gadar 2 actor said that every time he produces a film, he goes 'bankrupt'. He further elaborated that things have become difficult now, and a man can only do one job now.

Sunny Deol was last seen in Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol needs no introduction. He is a man full of talents, not just as an actor but also as a director and producer. Since 1999, he has been donning multiple hats and has fulfilled all of them quite efficiently. He has bankrolled and directed blockbuster films like Ghayal, Yamla Pagla Deewana, and Indian, among others, but he has always been an actor first. The immense love he has gotten for Gadar 2 has made the actor realise that he wants to do as many films as he can but only as an actor.

In a recent interview with BBC Asian Network, Sunny – who is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Gadar 2 – was asked about his decision to quit producing and directing. He said that every time he produces a film, he goes ‘bankrupt’. He further elaborated that with the changing dynamics of film production and corporates coming in, things have become difficult, and a man can only do one job now.

Is Sunny Deol Done With Film Production?

During an interaction with the news portal, Sunny Deol said that the world has become very difficult now. Years back, he could manage things as distribution was normal. There was a connection among the distributors, exhibitors and so on. He added that ever since the corporates have come in, things have changed. The actor further elaborated, “You have to do your PR, run around, and they won’t give you your number of theatres, they won’t help you and they don’t want individuals to be there. He shared that he had a tough time with my films in this past decade.”

He went on to say that he’s happy being just an actor now. “That’s what I came in for. I became a producer, a director, wearing too many hats and a man can only do one job. So, I said, ‘Throw everything away, get back to your acting.’ So that’s what I want to do now. Do as many films as I can as an actor for ever and ever,” he said.

Watch the whole interview here:



Sunny Deol As A Producer

With the Gadar 2 actor’s acting debut in 1983 with the romantic action film Betaab, his father and veteran actor Dharmendra founded their production house, Vijayta Films. In 1999, Sunny Deol took charge of the production house with his directorial debut Dillagi. Subsequently, he produced his 2001 action thriller Indian, followed by the 2002 Bobby Deol starrer 23rd March 1931: Shaheed. The 2007 family drama Apne starring the Deol family was also produced by the Vijayta Films. In 2016, he financed Ghayal Once Again, and in 2018, the blockbuster family comedy Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. Talking about his most recent production, Sunny Deol backed his elder son Karan Deol’s 2019 acting debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas.

Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sunny Deol will be next seen in the second installment of Apne. The film will also feature Dharmendra and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Sunny Deol has Shootout at Byculla alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Saif Ali Khan in the pipeline.

