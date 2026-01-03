Sunny Deol recalls how Dharmendra’s Haqeeqat inspired him towards Border: ‘Mera dimaag hila…’

Home

Sunny Deol reveals how Dharmendra's film Haqeeqat inspired him to do Border. Read what he said.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of showbiz, we often see celebrities following in the footsteps of their parents and carrying forward a legacy built over decades. While some inherit fame, others inherit inspiration, and for Sunny Deol, that inspiration came from watching his father’s powerful performances long before he stepped into the spotlight himself.

Sunny Deol on ‘Ghar Kab Aaoge’ Launch

Recently at the launch of the song “Ghar Kab Aaoge” from his upcoming war drama Border 2, Sunny Deol was seen sharing some insights. The event was held at Longewala in Jaisalmer, in the presence of BSF jawans, lending a deeply patriotic and emotional atmosphere to the gathering. During his address, Sunny reflected on how his late father, Dharmendra, inspired him to take on a film like Border in 1997.

Sunny said, “I did Border because when I watched my father’s film Haqeeqat, I loved it deeply. I was very young then. And when I became an actor, I decided that I too would do a film like my father’s. I spoke to JP Dutta saab, and we both decided that we would make a film on the Longewala subject, one that is very dear and now lives in everyone’s hearts.”

As he continued speaking, the actor appeared overwhelmed and momentarily paused before adding, “Aur aab main zyada kuch keh nahi paunga kyunki thoda mera dimaag hila hua hai.”

Sunny also took time to thank the jawans present at the event for making him feel like part of their family ever since Border released. He shared how the film went on to inspire countless young Indians to join the armed forces, a legacy that continues decades later.

Just days before the event, Sunny had attended the premiere of his father’s last release, Ikkis, a war drama based on the Indo-Pak war of 1971. In the video from the premiere, he was seen visibly moved as he posed in front of Dharmendra’s poster. Other clips also captured him interacting with Salman Khan, who attended the screening.

Sunny Deol’s Heartfelt Post For Dharmendra

Sunny also recently shared a heartfelt Instagram post on the occasion of Ikkis’ release, writing, “Our Papa, the man of the soil, Ikkis is his salute, his gift to the earth he loved and to the fans who always stood by him. For our family, it is a treasure filled with his spirit, courage, and his heart. Today, with love and immense pride, we share it with the world, hoping it lives on the way he does, forever.”

The past few months have been emotionally challenging for the Deol family. Dharmendra passed away on 24th November after being hospitalised for several weeks. Today, he is not here with us, but he will always stay in our hearts and thoughts with his impeccable work and warmth.

