Sunny Deol recalls ‘years of struggle’, says post-2000 Bollywood had ‘nothing for me’

Veteran actor Sunny Deol has seen stardom, silence, struggle and success, all in one long journey. In a recent chat with ANI, the actor spoke openly about the highs and lows of his career and how the film industry has changed over the years.

From delivering blockbusters in the 90s to facing a quieter phase after 2000, and then roaring back with massive hits, Sunny says one thing has kept him going; hard work.

Sunny Deol on struggling years in Bollywood

Talking about the unpredictable nature of the industry, Sunny said that ups and downs are a part of every profession. “I have been in this industry for many years. And we have been seeing such things. But the most important thing that I say to everyone and what I believe is why I am here is because whatever work you do, if you are an actor, whichever field you are, I mean, ups and downs will keep happening, but aapko hardwork karte rehna padega aur karte rehna chahiye (you will have to keep working hard).”

The actor also shared how success changes your thinking. According to him, when you struggle, you believe you control everything. But when a film finally works after years of effort, you start believing in destiny, too.

“After years of struggle, when a film does well, you start believing in destiny. Before that, you are only thinking that ‘I will make my destiny, I will do this, I will do that.’ A person keeps doing it,” he added.

How Bollywood changed after 2000

Sunny Deol also spoke about how Hindi cinema evolved. He pointed out that after 2000, the corporate system entered the industry, and many things began to shift.

“Things keep changing. Aur kya hota hai industry bhi kaafi badalti rahi hai (And industry has also changed a lot). And like, I think after 2000, the corporate world came in, and the ways of making films, I mean, the subjects and topics and actors’ choices and the directors, everything kept changing. So us daur mein shayad mere layak koi aesa subject ya cheez nahi thi (So maybe at that time, there was no such subject or anything like that for me).”

His words reflect a phase when the kind of powerful action dramas he was known for were not in trend.

Sunny Deol’s comeback with Border 2

Sunny made his debut with Betaab in 1983 and went on to deliver many memorable films. In recent years, he returned strongly with Gadar 2 and now Border 2.

Border 2, which was released on January 23, is inspired by the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film shows how the Army, Navy and Air Force come together as one force during battle. It also marks Sunny’s return in uniform, something fans always cheer for.

The film features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa and others in key roles. Backed by T-Series and J P Films, the movie is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, which was based on the Battle of Longewala.

For Sunny Deol, the journey continues, with belief, patience, and hard work still leading the way.