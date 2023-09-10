Home

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Regrets His Feud With Shah Rukh Khan During Darr, Says ‘It Was Childishness’

Sunny Deol Regrets His Feud With Shah Rukh Khan During Darr, Says ‘It Was Childishness’

Sunny Deol admitted that he regrets his feud with Shah Rukh Khan during Yash Chopra's Darr and has called it 'childishness'.

Sunny Deol Regrets His Feud With Shah Rukh Khan During Darr, Says 'It Was Childishness'

Sunny Deol Regrets His Feud With SRK During Darr: Sunny Deol recently addressed his long-time feud with Shah Rukh Khan that happened on the sets of Yash Chopra’s Darr. While Sunny was the lead protagonist in the movie, Shah Rukh played the psychopath antagonist who is obsessed with Juhi Chawla. However, the duo recently ended all the speculations over their prolonged tiff. SRK ended the success party hosted by Sunny on the historic box office feat of Gadar 2. The Jawan actor was accompanied by his wife Gauri, and he even met Sunny’s sons – Karan and Rajveer and daughter-in-law Drisha Acharya.

Trending Now

SUNNY DEOL CALLS FEUD WITH SRK ‘CHILDISHNESS’

In his recent interview in Aap Ki Adalat, the Gadar 2 actor said, “A time comes when you forget everything that happened and you understand that that should not have happened as that was childishness. Definitely, after that Shah Rukh and I have met each other multiple times. We have talked about films. He watched my film with the whole family, he also called me up.” In an earlier interview on the same show sunny had told, “I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene. I tried to explain that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and physically fit, so how can this boy easily defeat me? He can only defeat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I’m looking at him, then I won’t be considered a commando.” He further added, “Out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had torn my pants with my hands.” After the two superstars buried the hatchet, Sunny admitted in an interview with Zoom TV that he spoke to Gauri and Aryan on phone as they had watched Gadar 2 with Shah Rukh.

You may like to read

For more updates on Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES