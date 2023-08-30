Home

Sunny Deol Reveals What Happened When Shah Rukh Khan Called Him Before Watching Gadar 2

Sunny Deol talks about his long-going feud with Shah Rukh Khan and how things changed when SRK called him before watching Gadar 2 with his family.

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan’s current equation: Sunny Deol has gained newfound popularity after the success of Gadar 2. The unprecedented Box office business of the film has generated the kind of hype that was seen 23 years back when Gadar was released in theatres. This has also given a new opportunity to the industry to look at Sunny as a legit crowd-puller on the big screen. And for the actor himself, it seems like an opportunity to revive his old relationships. At least that’s what he hinted at in his latest interview when he spoke about Shah Rukh Khan.

Sunny revealed in a chat recently that his differences with SRK are over and they both have moved on in life. The actor revealed that he spoke to the Jawan star and his entire family over a call and they were congratulating him about Gadar 2.

Sunny Deol Talked to Shah Rukh Khan and His Family

Sunny, in an interview with Times Now, revealed that his Darr co-star called him before watching Gadar 2. He explained, “He had seen this film and before that, he called me up and wished me and he was so happy, he told me ‘I am so happy, you genuinely deserve it’ and I said ‘thank you’. I spoke to his wife and son and he said ‘tonight we’re going to watch the film’ And I said ‘great’. And I think after that he has seen it and tweeted about it.”

When asked about his current equation with Shah Rukh, Sunny said it’s all in the past and they share a good equation now. “Of the past issues or whatever they were, I say ‘Time heals everything and we move ahead. That’s how it should be,” he added.

Sunny and SRK reportedly had a tiff during the release of Darr in 1993. The actor who played the lead in the film felt that director Yash Chopra sidelined him and gave more prominence to SRK’s role who was playing a negative character in the film. He also complained about the same to Chopra and vowed to never work with him again.

Earlier this week, SRK tweeted to congratulate Sunny and revealed that he watched Gadar 2 and liked the film. His tweet was in response to a fan’s question about Gadar 2 during the #AskSRK session.

