Home

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Rubbishes Border 2 Speculations, Says, ‘I Have Not Signed Any Film’

Sunny Deol Rubbishes Border 2 Speculations, Says, ‘I Have Not Signed Any Film’

Sunny Deol reacted to reports about reuniting with JP Dutta for the sequel to his epic blockbuster Border.

Sunny Deol Rubbishes Border 2 Speculations, Says, 'I Have Not Signed Any Film'

Sunny Deol Rubbishes Border 2 Speculations: Sunny Deol is basking high on the success of Gadar 2 is once again receiving massive love from audiences. The PAN (popular-across-nation) India blockbuster has redefined the commercial flavour with its box office collection. The Anil Sharma directorial has all the elements of the 80s and 90s style massy action which has resonated with the movie buffs. Ever since his grand comeback as Tara Singh in Gadar 2, his fans have been speculating about his sequels to his previous blockbusters. Recently, some media portals alleged about Sunny reuniting with JP Dutta for Border 2. However, the actor has now reacted to the reports in his Instagram story.

Trending Now

SUNNY DEOL REACS TO REPORTS ABOUT JP DUTTA’S BORDER SEQUEL

Sunny captioned his post as, “Some news has been circulating of me signing a few films, I would like to inform that currently I am only concentrating on Gadar 2 and receiving all your love. I have not signed any film and would be announcing something special soon at the right time. Till then keep showering your love on Tara Singh and Gadar 2.” Recently, a Pinkvilla report claimed, “Border is among the most historic blockbusters of Indian Cinema and is easily a film that warrants a part two. The team has been discussing the probability of making a Border sequel for the last 2 to 3 years and everything has now finally fallen into place as the team is all set to make an official announcement of Border 2 in a fortnight. The team has identified a tale from the 1971 Indo-Pak war that is yet not told on the big screen and are all charged up to bring it to the spectacle.” It further stated, “They are in advanced talks to partner with a top studio for Border 2 and an official announcement of the film and the collaboration is around the corner. While the story has already been identified from the history of the Indian Army, the writing process will begin soon.”

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

For more updates on Gadar 2, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES