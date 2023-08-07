Home

Sunny Deol Says ‘How Can I…’ When Asked to Comment on The Kiss Scene Between Dad Dharmendra And Shabana Azmi

Sunny Deol, during an interview for Gadar 2, was asked if he has seen the kiss scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani featuring his father, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi, and THIS is what he said.

Sunny Deol speaks on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi's kiss scene in Rocky Aur Rani (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Movie Still)

Mumbai: After Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol reacted to his father’s kiss scene with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film is creating waves for its tremendous Box Office performance and for that scene in which the two veteran stars lock lips in a beautiful sequence. While promoting his latest film Gadar 2, Sunny was asked to comment on the same scene, and he was praised for his father.

The 65-year-old actor said he hasn’t seen the film yet but he has heard people talking about the kiss scene. Sunny said there’s nothing that his father can’t pull off on the screen. He spoke to NDTV and said, “My dad can do anything and he’s the only actor I would say, who can carry it off. I didn’t see it, I have heard about it. I have not watched the film. Filmein itni dekhta nahi hoon main. Main khud ki picture kayi baar nahi dekhta (I don’t watch a lot of movies. I don’t often watch my own films).”

When asked if he talked to his father about the scene, Sunny, who’s the eldest son of Dharmendra, said, “No! I mean how can I talk to my dad about that? He is a personality, who can… kuch bhi cheez carry kar sakte hain woh because of his humbleness, honesty (He can pull off everything…).”

The 87-year-old Dharmendra kissed Shabana, 72, in the Karan Johar directorial. The two play long-lost lovers in the film who are reunited by their grandchildren years – Rocky and Rani. Their chemistry as Kanwal and Jamini is one of the film’s major highlights. Earlier, at the press conference of the film where they were quizzed about their chemistry and the scene in question, Dharmendra told the media that it was his ‘baayein haath ka khel’. He said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (I can do this in my sleep).”

Shabana, who has not performed a lot of kiss scenes on screen, said, “It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Did you enjoy the scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani? What are your thoughts about it?

