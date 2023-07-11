Home

Sunny Deol Shares Video Of Kili Paul Dancing To Gadar Song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

As the fans eagerly wait for the new version of Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke, Kili Paul dropped a video of himself dancing to the 2001 version from Gadar.

Gadar 2 will feature a new version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. (Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Deol’s Gadar: Ek Prem Katha continues to captivate the hearts of many. Even 22 years after its release, Gadar is one of the most loved films in Indian cinema. The makers are stepping in with the sequel of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer, which is all set to hit the theatres soon. The teaser of Gadar 2 has been released along with the recreated version of the song Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, which has left fans completely awestruck. As the fans eagerly wait for the makers to drop a new version of the iconic song Main Nikla Gaddi Leke, the Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul dropped a video of himself dancing to the song’s original version.

Kili Paul grooves to Sunny Deol’s Main Nikla Gaddi Leke

Kili Paul and his sister Neema Paul are known for stealing hearts with their videos in which they lip-sync while dancing to Bollywood songs. The latest video features the duo performing on Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. In the video, both can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits as they groove to the iconic song. Their infectious energy while doing the hook step has grabbed the attention of social media.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Kili wrote, “90s Bollywood Stars Like @iamsunnydeol Really Made my childhood, watched a lot of Bollywood movies and my dream was to be an actor and now here I’m and I’m pushing to reach my dream and I’m happy to be part of Bollywood content creator one day dreams will come true…(heart emoji) ..Enjoy this old song.” Kili Paul’s captivating performance seems to have won the heart of the original hero of the song. Yes, Sunny Deol also shared the video on his Instagram handle and the fans were surprised to see the adorable gesture by the actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

About Gadar 2 and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Interestingly, Gadar 2 will feature a new version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke. Reportedly, the song will be crooned by Arijit Singh. Gadar 2 will be released in theatres on August 11 with Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. The upcoming sequel will feature Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film’s storyline will be set against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Talking about the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, the project portrayed the story of Tara, an Indian truck driver, and Sakina, a Pakistani girl. The plot of the film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

