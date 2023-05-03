Home

Entertainment

Karan Deol Gets Engaged to Girlfriend on Dharmendra-Prakash Kaur’s Anniversary

Karan Deol Gets Engaged to Girlfriend on Dharmendra-Prakash Kaur’s Anniversary

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol recently got engaged to his girlfriend on Dharmendra-Prakash Kaur’s anniversary.

Karan Deol Gets Engaged to Girlfriend on Dharmendra-Prakash Kaur’s Anniversary

Karan Deol Gets Engaged to Girlfriend: It’s wedding season once again in Bollywood and speculations are rife at the gossip mills. Sunny Deol, who is excited for the debut of his younger son Rajveer Deol has more reasons to rejoice. The actor’s elder son Karan Deol is all set to start the journey of companionship. Karan was recently engaged at Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s marriage anniversary, as reported by Pinkvilla. The name of the girl is not yet disclosed but according to rumours, Karan will soon tie the knot. It is believed that the duo have been dating for quite some time.

KARAN DEOL GETS ENGAGED ON DHARMENDRA-PRAKASH KAUR’S ANNIVERSARY

A source from entertainment portal Pinkvilla told that “While not a lot is known about the girl as yet, Karan and she have been dating for a while, and they have now decided to get married. They recently got engaged on Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s anniversary, and both their families are extremely excited about the big day. It will be an intimate ceremony, with only close friends and relatives in attendance. The preparation has begun.” The Deols being private about their family and plans have not yet responded to the reports so far.

You may like to read

SUNNY DEOL SHARES A CLOSE BOND WITH KARAN DEOL

Sunny shares a very close bond with his son. He wrote a heartfelt post on Karan’s birthday in 2022 and captioned it as “As a director I pushed your limits, and made you do everything. You rappelled off of high peaks in the Himalayas, jumped into frozen lakes, swam in Grade 6 Rapids water streams, got stuck between rocks, got hurt, but kept going on and on without a second thought…just because you believed in me! When I was making you do all this, as a father my heart was always in my mouth, as a director my admiration for you was scaling mountaintops! You will succeed in your life my son because you take no shortcuts. I know it’s a lot of hard work, keep going, respect elders, be kind and standup up for what is right! Happy Birthday, son!”

Sunny Deol will next be seen in Gadar 2 opposite Ameesha Patel.

For more updates on Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol’s wedding, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.