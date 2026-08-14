Sunny Deol recreates viral ‘Papa Hu Papa’ dialogue from Oggy and the Cockroaches, fans can’t keep calm – Watch video

Sunny Deol surprised fans at a Kolkata event by recreating the popular ‘Papa Hu Papa’ dialogue associated with Oggy and the Cockroaches. The video has now gone viral.

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Sunny Deol recreates viral Papa Hu Papa dialogue from Oggy and the Cockroaches (PC: Instagram)

Sunny Deol has given fans an unexpected throwback, and this one has nothing to do with his iconic Bollywood dialogues. During a promotional event for Batwara 1947, the actor was asked to recreate a popular line from Oggy and the Cockroaches. What followed was a fun little moment that quickly caught the internet’s attention. At the promotional event for Batwara 1947 in Kolkata, a fan reminded Sunny about the famous ‘Papa Hu Papa’ line associated with the Hindi version of the animated show. The actor initially admitted that he had not watched the cartoon, but after hearing the line from the fan, he decided to give it a go in his own style. His delivery was met with loud cheers from the audience, and clips from the event soon started making the rounds online.

Sunny Deol recreates viral ‘Papa Hu Papa’ line from Oggy and the Cockroaches

The moment came during Sunny Deol’s nationwide promotional tour for Batwara 1947. While interacting with fans at the Kolkata stop, one fan asked him to recreate the line associated with Jack from Oggy and the Cockroaches.

Sunny smiled and, after being told what the dialogue was, he recreated it in his trademark loud and energetic style. He delivered the line in Hindi and Punjabi, leaving the packed auditorium cheering. The video soon went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samagya (@samagya_entertainment)

The connection between Sunny and the cartoon comes from the Hindi dubbing of Oggy and the Cockroaches. In India, Jack’s voice was performed in a style modelled on Sunny Deol, making the character instantly loved to a generation of viewers.

Fans react to Sunny Deol’s Oggy and the Cockroaches moment

The unexpected crossover has clearly struck a nostalgic chord online. Fans were quick to share the video, with many amused by the fact that Sunny himself recreated a line that had long been associated with his voice. One social media user joked, “Now I can die peacefully,” another wrote, “We got Sunny paaji saying Jack’s line before GTA VI”, and another comment reads, “Mere andr ka bacha Khush hogaya”. For many viewers, hearing Sunny recreate the line brought back memories of watching the cartoon growing up.

Sunny Deol’s Batwara 1947 promotional tour

The viral moment happened as Sunny Deol continues promoting Batwara 1947, his latest film directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The actor has been travelling across the country with the film’s cast and director ahead of its Independence Day release.

The Partition drama stars Sunny Deol alongside Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Karan Deol, and Ali Fazal. The story follows a family caught in the upheaval of Partition, with Sunny’s character taking responsibility for protecting those around him during a difficult period. The film is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and released in theatres on August 14, 2026.