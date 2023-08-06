Home

Entertainment

Did Sunny Deol Take an Indirect Jibe at Kangana Ranaut?: ‘Nepotism Debate Spread by Frustrated People’

Did Sunny Deol Take an Indirect Jibe at Kangana Ranaut?: ‘Nepotism Debate Spread by Frustrated People’

Sunny Deol recently gave his honest opinion over 'nepotism debate' in an interview ahead of Gadar 2 release.

Did Sunny Deol Take an Indirect Jibe at Kangana Ranaut?: 'Nepotism Debate Spread by Frustrated People'

Did Sunny Deol Take an Indirect Jibe on Kangana Ranaut?: Sunny Deol often speaks candidly about his views on cinema, Bollywood, filmmaking and fame. The actor, who is gearing up for his action love story Gadar 2 is leaving no stones unturned for promoting his film. The hype around the Anil Sharma directorial has sky rocketed as the actor shed off some of his initial inhibitions recently. Sunny, who is known for being reserved and introverted danced his heart out at his son Karan Singh Deol’s wedding. He even romanced his co-star Ameesha Patel on-stage at various award shows. The Gadar 2 actor also weighed in on the nepotism debate in an interview with Aaj Tak.

Trending Now

SUNNY DEOL FEELS ‘NEPOTISM DEBATE’ IS SPREAD BY FRUSTRATED PEOPLE

When quizzed about being the son of legendary actor Dharmendra, Sunny said, “Pata nahi. Jaha bhi papa hote jo kar rahe hote, main wahi hota. (I don’t know, wherever my father would be working, maybe I too would be working there).” When asked about nepostism in Bollywood, he opined, “I think ye sab woh log failate hai jo frustrated he. Aur ye nahi smajhte ki jo aadmi… ki agar baap apne bete ke liye kar raha hei na…kaunsi family hai jo nahi karta? Aur jo apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai, toh usme bura kya hai? Lekin kaamyab toh woh hoga jo khud apne aap… (The nepotism debate has been spread by frustrated people. One has to understand that in a family, the child follows what his father does. What’s wrong if a father wants to do something for his son or daughter? If not his family, then who is the father working for? But the child has to become successful by themselves).” Kangana Ranaut has often spoken about ‘nepotism’ and used terms like ‘nepo gang’, ‘nepo baby’ and ‘nepo kids’. Apart from her Vivek Agnihotri has also strssed on nepotism and groupism in Hindi film industry.

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa and others in crucial roles.

For more updates on Sunny Deol and Gadar 2, check out this space at .

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES