Sunny Deol Talks About Equation With Hema Malini, Ahana And Esha Deol

Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol Share Family Secrets, Reveals Relationship With Hema Malini's Daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol recently made a captivating appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show, Koffee With Karan, marking their second stint on the popular show. Their first appearance dates back to the show’s inaugural season in 2005. During this recent episode, the Deol brothers opened up about their relationships with Hema Malini’s daughters, Ahana Deol and Esha Deol.

Their interaction with Ahana and Esha took on special significance when they all reunited at the screening of Gadar 2 in August. Esha organised this screening to celebrate the movie’s remarkable response, inviting close friends and family members. Notably, this event marked the first public appearance of Dharmendra’s four children together, which includes Esha and Ahana from Hema Malini and Sunny and Bobby from Prakash Kaur.

Bobby shared insights into how their family bonding has become more visible to the public lately. He explained, “It all started with Karan’s (Sunny Deol’s eldest son) wedding. We never really expose our family. We are very media-shy. But we couldn’t stop anyone from putting up videos when they came to the wedding. We got so much love because of those videos, and people saw how we truly are. I think Drisha (Acharya), our daughter, has brought us luck. Bhaiya has been dancing since Karan’s wedding, and then ‘Gadar 2’ happened. I have never seen my brother dance so much.” Karan had married his longtime girlfriend, Drisha Acharya, in June of that year.

When questioned about their relationship with Ahana and Esha, Sunny responded warmly, “They are my sisters. That’s what it is. Nothing changes that. They were very happy. The most beautiful thing, above everything else, was the success of the film. I was going here, there, and everywhere. I wanted to have a success party, but I was unsure if everyone would attend. Fortunately, my friend Kareem, who knows everyone in the industry, took care of everything. I wasn’t sure who would come until the evening, but seeing everyone come home and the love they showered upon us made me extremely happy.”

