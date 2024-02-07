Home

Entertainment

Sunny Deol Talks About Speculations on Gadar 3, Border 2 Going Viral, Says ‘Arrey Kitne Part…’

Sunny Deol Talks About Speculations on Gadar 3, Border 2 Going Viral, Says ‘Arrey Kitne Part…’

Actor Sunny Deol breaks his silence regarding the rumors surrounding his upcoming films. Take a look here.

Sunny Deol remained in highlight after his release of Gadar 2. The movie did well on the big screens. Now, recently, Sunny Deol opened up on how speculations of Border 2 and Gadar 3 are doing rounds on the internet. Following the blockbuster success of Gadar 2 (2023), speculation has been rampant about the actor’s next signing. Further, during an interview with Hindustan Times, Sunny answered a bunch of questions and expressed how amused he is by these speculations which are doing rounds on the internet.

Trending Now

When the 66-year-old actor was asked about the rumours, he said, “It has been there ever since Gadar released, ‘yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, voh part 12 kar raha hoon’, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. I will announce it myself. People like to speculate.”

You may like to read

What has been confirmed, however, is his collaboration with director Rajkumar Santoshi on the film Lahore 1947, which was produced by actor Aamir Khan. “Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening,” the actor said. “We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn’t happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces,” he further.

Meanwhile, the duo worked on Ghayal (1990), Ghatak (1996) and Damini (1993). On the contrary, Aamir had previously partnered with Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna, a film widely acclaimed as a cult classic. “People’s expectations are very high but I am not putting that in my mind. If I love the subject, I will do the character, rather than feeling insecure ki logon ko yeh achha nahi lagega, voh achha nahi lagega,” he concluded.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.