Sunny Deol Tears up as Audiences Welcome Him With Massive Applause Post Gadar 2 Success - Watch

Sunny Deol Tears up as Audiences Welcome Him With Applause: Sunny Deol is currently basking high on the gigantic success of his epic actioner Gadar 2. The actor has given the biggest hit of his movie career with the Anil Sharma directorial. His return as Tara Singh in the sequel to Gadar – Ek Prem Katah was hailed by movie buffs. Audiences praised the music, action and patriotic theme in the massy entertainer. Sunny had recently hosted a success party where Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ajay Devgn-Kajol and others came to congratulate him.

WATCH SUNNY DEOL’S EMOTIONAL VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

SUNNY DEOL BREAKS DOWN DURING LIVE SHOW AS AUDIENCES CHEER FOR HIM

The Gadar 2 actor recently got emotional as he appeared on the show Aap Ki Adalat. Sunny couldn’t hold back his tears when the audiences welcomed him with applause. Amid cheering and whistles the actor broke down and said, “Jis tarah se ye log khush ho rahe hai… jo maine kiya hai… to yakeen nahi ho raha ki main iske layak hoon ya nahi (The way people are being happy, to what I have done in Gadar 2, I don’t know if I truly deserve this).” Sunny shared the video clip on his Instagram handle. His Gadar 2 co-star Ameesha Patel wrote, “The most humblest superstar of our industry….. n the whole nation loves him.” Boney Kapoor commented, “World will acknowledge that you are very sensitive because you are a very good human 🤗🤗🤗👍.” His younger broher Bobby Deol wrote, “Love you bhaiya ❤️.”

Gadar 2 also stars Utarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles. The film released on August 11, 2023.

